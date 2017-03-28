Cross-Converter 3G-SDI Rack Drawer Monitor from Delvcam

Mount Marion, N.Y. – March 28, 2017 - Delvcam, a US based design and engineering firm specializing in professional LCD video production monitors, expands its rackmount video monitor line with the new DELV-3GHD-17RD 1RU rack drawer monitor featuring HDMI-SDI cross conversion for professional video monitoring.

The Delvcam DELV-3GHD-17RD rack drawer video monitor offers space saving versatility with multiple image control functions. The 17.3-inch LCD monitor features HDMI-SDI cross conversion, an embedded audio meter, vectorscope, wide viewing angles, and high-quality, full HD 1920x1080 resolution. When not in use, this compact monitor folds down for transportation or storage in its rugged metal 1RU rack drawer. Locking thumbscrews secure it firmly in place, activating the automatic power shut off feature.

