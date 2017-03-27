Presteigne Broadcast Hire invests more than £2M in 4K

Presteigne Broadcast Hire today announced that is has taken delivery of more than £2M in new broadcast technology from Sony, Canon, Blackmagic, Vinten and others to further strengthen its dry hire stock inventories with the latest technologies.

As 4K/UHD continues to gain acceptance, Presteigne can meet the mounting number of requests for 4K camera and associated lenses with its investment in new Sony HDC-4300 cameras, which utilise ultra-high-precision alignment technology to realise three 2/3-inch 4K image sensors.

A broad range of Canon 4K studio, field, ENG and telephoto lenses were also acquired to ensure pristine 4K acquisition in any application.

Presteigne CEO Mike Ransome said, “This investment demonstrates our commitment to our customers worldwide. One of the most intricate and important tasks for a dry hire company is to plan and budget for new technologies, and we have studied our choices in this case very carefully.

“For example, we normally expect professional lenses to have a working life of at least ten years. This substantial investment in 4K lenses is ample demonstration of our belief that 4K will continue to gain momentum and become, if not commonplace, then a readily achievable standard for motion pictures, television dramas, and live events as increasingly large screens demand increasingly detailed resolution.”

Presteigne has also invested heavily in a full range of Vinten heads, accessories, tripods and pedestals, including Vinten Osprey Elite and Quattro SL four-stage studio pedestals. Available for mounting on those tripods and pedestals is an equally large number of new HD cameras, which remain in high demand.

Audio has also been an important part of Presteigne’s inventory, and the company has purchased for hire a wide range of the latest broadcast audio products to ensure sound quality matches imagery and production comms are clearly understood.

Ransome adds, “One of the value-adds we provide is our technical experience in 4K, which sometimes requires a slightly different set of technical and practical sensibilities to the uninitiated. We have done a lot of 4K shoots over the last couple of years and the demand is growing, hence the investment in more 4K technology, which is why the knowledge provided by our engineers in terms of planning, consulting, set up, service and support is invaluable, unparalleled.”