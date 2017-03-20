LYNX Technik Wins TM Broadcast’s “Best of 2016” Award for greenMachine

LYNX Technik AG, provider of modular interfaces for broadcast and professional AV, is the recipient of a TM Broadcast International “Best of 2016” award for its greenMachine®. These technology business awards shed light on innovative companies in the Broadcast and Professional AV marketplace that are reshaping broadcast technology and redefining the business.

As the broadcast industry continues to evolve and advances in technology pave the way for efficiency and cost-effectiveness, greenMachine is providing the industry with a new and cutting edge approach to the way we think about signal processing; a new paradigm to all media applications with a unique approach to product definition and function. greenMachine explores the innovation surrounding infrastructure efficiency, as well as truly future-proofing a technology investment.

With greenMachine, the industry has a way to reimagine its approach to purchasing, upgrading and building a foundation of signal processing solutions for any broadcast or professional video application.

How does greenMachine work? Users configure and customize a greenMachine system for the functionality needed by downloading APPs from the LYNX Technik greenStore. APPs can be mixed and matched to reconfigure greenMachine to suit virtually any application. As new APPs will be constantly added to the “greenStore,” this enables the hardware to be easily adapted into new applications, future proofing your investment. APPs are purchased through the greenStore and are all available on a try before you buy basis.

greenMachine can be as straightforward as a standalone appliance with a few APPs, to a complex system with multiple units networked together all over the world. LYNX Technik is also offering three greenMachine packages in popular configurations. These provide turnkey solutions at very cost-effective introductory prices that include hardware and a suite of APPs.

More information on greenMachine at: www.green-machine.com.