Veset to showcase Nimbus at MIPTV 2017

MIPTV 2017, Stand P-1.D11 – At MIPTV 2017 - the world’s largest gathering of producers, distributors and buyers for TV and digital entertainment taking place in Cannes, France, from 3-6 April - leading broadcast technology provider Veset will be on hand featuring Nimbus, a new platform for versatile, powerful, and fully cloud-based ingest, storage, and playout that also includes powerful tools for live event management.

Nimbus provides true, all-in-one cloud playout that enables its users to create professional TV channels without client-side hardware. Nimbus eliminates requirements for upfront capital commitments or long-term investments, which substantially reduces the cost of maintenance and support while maximising the ability to leverage cloud technology to get channels on air.

Veset Nimbus runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS) which means it can be deployed and managed from anywhere in the world. It can also be used on hybrid, private or other public clouds if required.

Veset Chief Executive Officer Igor Krol said, “MIPTV is an ideal event for getting Nimbus in front of so many who can benefit from it. This is our first time at MIPTV and I have every reason to believe that once we have had the opportunity to establish closer relationships with broadcasters, as well as the broader MIPTV community, they will come to us for answers to cloud ingest, storage and playout solution questions.”

Veset will host a 15-minute pitching session at the MIPTV’s Bar and Pitching Zone, a dedicated space within the MIPTV Innovation Hub, on the 4th of April at 3.30pm to demonstrate how to create a live TV channel in minutes and answer any questions visitors may have.

Veset services can also be discussed at MIPTV 2017 on Stand P-1.D11 at Palais des Festivals. For more information, visit www.veset.tv.