Magewell to Showcase Video I/O Innovations at 2017 NAB Show

March 7, 2017 -- Nanjing, China: Magewell is bringing its extensive array of feature-rich video interface devices to the 2017 NAB Show, including numerous recently-launched products and exciting new unveilings. Visitors to booth SU12813 will experience first-hand how the quality, performance and reliability of Magewell's solutions have made them the preferred choice of video professionals, systems integrators and OEM partners for applications including broadcast, live event streaming, surveillance, medical imaging, lecture capture, virtual reality (VR) production, video conferencing and more.

Highlighted among Magewell's many products at the show will be the company's latest 4K models in the Pro Capture family of PCIe video capture cards. Addressing the rapidly growing demand for 4K in production workflows and resolution-critical video applications such as telemedicine, five 4K models offer a flexible choice of input interfaces including HDMI, SDI or DVI. All five Pro Capture 4K cards feature zero-CPU-usage, hardware-based video processing, and support resolutions up to 4096x2160 -- including 3840x2160 Ultra HD -- at 30fps. Select models also support 4K at 60fps.

Magewell's just-released USB Capture Plus family of devices will make its NAB debut. Enabling all types of computers including laptops to capture professional video and audio signals through a standard USB 3.0 interface, the new "Plus" series builds on the popular features of the company's earlier USB Capture models with enhancements including signal loop-through on HDMI and SDI units, as well as expanded audio support. Available with HDMI, SDI or DVI inputs, they feature driver-free installation and automatic input format detection for true plug-and-play operation.

Magewell will also introduce multiple brand-new, previously-unannounced solutions at the show, including further expansion of its 4K and USB capture families, plus a new output product line that extends the company's highly-regarded video capture benefits to playout applications.

"While our established solutions continue to be extremely popular, we are accelerating our product design efforts and continuing to innovate to stay ahead of the evolving needs of our customers," said Amy Zhou, Sales Director at Magewell. "Our recent product introductions are just the tip of the iceberg, with many additional new advances planned for this year that will expand our reach into new markets and applications. We're excited to showcase our latest and upcoming technologies to NAB Show attendees."

The company's exhibit will be supported extensively by Magewell distributor Mobile Video Devices (MVD). "In the past year, Magewell has built tremendous momentum in product innovation, expanding its market presence and extending its leadership in more areas of the world," said Darryl Spangler, President of MVD. "There's no better place to showcase the evolution of the company and its technology than the NAB Show, and we look forward to sharing these advances with event visitors."

The 2017 NAB Show will take place April 24-27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. For more information about Magewell, please visit www.magewell.com.

