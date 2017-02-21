EditShare Appoints Peter Avildsen to Americas Western Regional Sales Manager

Basingstoke, UK – February 21, 2017 –EditShare, atechnology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, today announced the appointment of Peter Avildsen to the role of western regional sales manager in the Americas. Avildsen joins EditShare with more than 20 years of experience in digital media technology and content creation. With his vast industry experience, Avildsen will also provide customers with sound guidance on workflow design and technology adoption. Avildsen will be available for a ‘Meet and Greet’ at the HPA Tech Retreat in Palm Springs, California, where EditShare will be presenting at the Innovation Zone.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Peter to EditShare. His impressive background and success in management and sales will surely strengthen our commitment to client relations on the west coast, which are overseen from our Los Angeles office,” said Peter Lambert, worldwide sales director, EditShare. “As EditShare continues to grow, Avildsen will be key to guiding our west coast team to deliver the very best customer experience from purchasing to installation.”

Prior to joining EditShare, Avildsen was a sales consultant at North Shore Automation, a workflow software company that provides state-of-the-art production asset management solutions to the media and entertainment industry. In addition to his work with North Shore Automation, Avildsen was general manager at ICO VFX, executive vice president at ImageSpan, and vice president of sales at eVox Productions. Avildsen started his career at Sony Electronics with a focus on computer video products. He holds an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and a B.A. in Economics from Cornell College.

“I am thrilled to be joining EditShare and to serve as a driving force for its sales team on the west coast,” said Peter Avildsen. “I’ve always admired EditShare’s commitment to its customers and technology innovation. It’s an incredible opportunity to bring my expertise and leadership to the team and to continue to drive company growth and success.”

The appointment of Peter Avildsen as Americas western regional sales manager is effective immediately. For more information about EditShare and EditShare products, please visit www.editshare.com.

About EditShare

EditShare is a technology leader in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. Our ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks – the world’s first 3-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

