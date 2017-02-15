ELEMENTS ONE at Innovation Zone of HPA Tech Retreat

Dusseldorf, Germany: ELEMENTS, developer of advanced solutions for unrestricted collaboration in shared media workflows, will be showcasing its one-of-a-kind ELEMENTS ONE SAN/NAS server for the first time at HPA Tech Retreat in Palm Springs, CA. The informal, yet very popular convention attracts the top industry-engineering, technical, and creative talent and covers all aspects of digital-cinema, post-production, film, television, video, and related technologies. The event will take place from 20th – 24th February 2017 at the Hyatt Regency in Indian Wells, CA.

ELEMENTS ONE enables customers to work in a heterogeneous SAN or NAS environment to share media files natively across all platforms and non-linear editing and VFX applications, including Avid MediaComposer, Adobe Premiere, Apple Final Cut Pro and others, enabling operators to transfer entire projects seamlessly from one application to any other application, reducing maintenance efforts and eliminating complicated workarounds. Its embedded outstanding workflow enhancement feature set comprises useful everyday tools such as task and file managers, a comprehensive user and rights management, which are all standard features and controlled via a fully intuitive graphical user interface for exceptional ease-of-operation.

The truly unique advantage of ELEMENTS’ exceptional software innovations though, is its exclusive and easy-to-use Media Library, a comprehensive web-based media asset management tool with a full-text search engine, that features an intuitive graphical user interface for professionally managing, presenting and sharing media assets directly on the shared storage, eliminating the necessity to perform any time consuming transcoding or copy tasks. The embedded Rough Cut Editor allows for editing original film material remotely via the browser based HTML 5 platform, while all features and functionalities embedded in the Media Library are fully compatible with virtually all professional editing applications available today.

The extraordinary software package is embedded in all of ELEMENTS’ state-of-the-art appliances, including ELEMENTS GATEWAY which can be implemented easily in any existing environment, enabling customers to unite all applications under one file system, including Avid Media Composers.

ELEMENTS ONE and the Media Library will be demonstrated at the Innovation Zone (Booth# 210) of the HPA Tech Retreat (Hyatt Regency44-600 Indian Wells Ln., Indian Wells, CA 92210).

Visitors of the HPA Tech Retreat are invited to join ELEMENTS’ "Breakfast Round Table” on Wed, 22nd February at the resort where specialists will lead a discussion on how to make Quantum StorNext™ storage solutions accessible for Avid Media Composer and enhance media workflows.

ABOUT ELEMENTS

ELEMENTS, developer of the award-wining all-in-one media server and storage solution ELEMENTS ONE, provides high-performance hardware and software solutions for the post production and broadcast industry. Originally a supplier of high-end turnkey solutions and support for the post- production and broadcast industry, the German solution designers and system engineers leveraged their vast knowledge and expertise in the post-production and broadcast industry to develop ELEMENTS, a line of dedicated products specifically designed to meet the high demands of workflows sharing media. Besides being extremely efficient and delivering excellent performance, ELEMENTS’ StorNext-based products provide a truly unique benefit: native project and media sharing capabilities, including AVID Media Composer, Adobe Premiere, Apple Final Cut Pro, and other non-linear editing and VFX applications. Equipped with an all-embracing package of exceptionally easy and intuitive management and workflow enhancement tools, ELEMENTS contributes to significantly simplified and increased collaboration and streamlined workflow processes. With almost 15 years of experience incorporated into the products, ELEMENTS has earned a reputation as a provider of exceptionally customer-favorable solutions that deliver high-performance while being easily maintained and managed while virtually requiring no IT skills.

