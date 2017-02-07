Dante Now Integrated in Over 1,000 Commercially Available Products

AMSTERDAM, February 7, 2017 —Audinate, developer of the industry-leading Dante™ media networking technology, is celebrating key adoption milestones at ISE 2017. Over 350 manufacturers have now licensed Dante, an increase of 75 since this time last year. Recent licensees span a broad spectrum of markets, including installed sound, live sound, broadcast, transportation and CEDIA, and include notable brands such as Beyerdynamic, Clear-Com, JBL, Lawo, Panasonic, Riedel, Sony and many more.

“The continued adoption of Dante by AV manufacturers such as these shows that Dante truly has become the market leader in audio networking,” stated Lee Ellison, CEO of Audinate. “Manufacturers are responding to market demand and recognizing that they need to offer Dante to remain competitive.”

In addition, the company has announced that there are now over 1,000 different commercially available products on the market, including interface cards, that have integrated Dante. This represents a nearly 50% increase from ISE 2016.

“For five years we have been tracking the adoption of audio networking technology by both OEMs and customers,” notes Roland Hemming, principal at RH Consulting. “Our research has shown us that the top criteria customers look for when selecting an audio networking technology is the number of products available on the market. By passing the 1,000-product milestone, Dante has more products available on the market than all of the other audio networking technologies combined, and has cemented their position as the market leader.”

Audinate will have many of these Dante-enabled products on display in their stand at ISE 2017. Show attendees are encouraged to visit Audinate at stand #7-E190 or visit www.audinate.comto browse the directory of Dante-enabled products.

About Dante:

Based on industry standards, Audinate created Dante, an uncompressed, multichannel digital media networking technology, with near-zero latency and synchronization. Dante is the preferred audio networking solution that has been adopted by more pro-audio AV manufacturers than any other networking technology. Interoperability is not a dream of the future, but a reality today. Over 1,000 Dante-enabled products are available from the world’s leading manufacturers, enabling you to mix devices from multiple manufacturers.

About Audinate:

Audinate was founded with a vision to revolutionize professional and commercial audio for the 21st century. Audinate’s award winning Dante audio over IP networking solution is the worldwide leader and used extensively in the professional live sound, commercial installation, broadcast, public address, and recording industries. Dante replaces traditional analogue audio cables by transmitting perfectly synchronized audio signals across large distances, to multiple locations at once, using nothing more than an Ethernet cable. Audinate is headquartered in Australia and has regional offices in the United States, United Kingdom and Hong Kong. Dante technology powers products available from hundreds of leading audio partners around the world.

Dante is a trademark of Audinate Pty Ltd, Audinate is a registered trademark of Audinate Pty Ltd.