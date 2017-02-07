Verizon Digital Media Services at the 2017 NAB Show

At the 2017 NAB Show, Verizon Digital Media Services will feature its award-winning Live Streaming Solution, which eliminates the complexity and high costs for broadcasters, venues and event producers when streaming live content at scale, and the enhancement of the company's Volicon Media Intelligence service through the integration of Verizon Digital Media Service's Slicer application, part of the Uplynk Video Streaming service. Both the Live Streaming Solution and Slicer integration are being shown for the first time in North America.

Live Streaming Solution

Verizon Digital Media Services will highlight its new Live Streaming Solution at the 2017 NAB Show and demonstrate how the solution reduces the cost and complexity of delivering hundreds of simultaneous, high-profile, live events on any given day.

The Live Streaming Solution features a cloud-based scheduler and an operator dashboard for provisioning encoders, managing live feeds, inserting ad breaks and pushing slates in the Verizon Digital Media Services Uplynk Video Streaming service. To simplify the syndication of content to internal or third-party content management systems and apps, the solution allows users to publish a single live-stream URL that transitions seamlessly between pre-event, live, postevent and video-on-demand (VOD) content. Automatic and instant creation of a VOD asset upon completion of the live event, without the need for re-encoding, removes further costs and delays. Real-time health monitoring and failover support for the Uplynk Video Streaming service's Slicer application can run on site at the venue or at the point of origination. End-to-end intelligence and insights enable users to correlate viewing analytics with network performance.

Though this exhibition will mark its North American debut, the Live Streaming Solution is already in use by major broadcaster customers and has powered thousands of live events ranging from small audiences to more than a million concurrent viewers. The solution is growing ever more powerful through the continued expansion of the Verizon Digital Media Services Edgecast Content Delivery Network, which has an extensive global reach that includes new points of presence in South America and Asia.

Volicon Slicer Integration

Verizon Digital Media Services will showcase the integration of its Slicer application, an essential software element of the Uplynk Video Streaming service, into the company's Volicon Media Intelligence service. This integration makes it easy to launch over-the-top (OTT) offerings quickly and efficiently by leveraging existing Volicon hardware infrastructure.

The Volicon Media Intelligence service, deployed at more than a thousand broadcast locations worldwide, records broadcast content across interfaces including SDI, transport stream and analog for purposes of monitoring, compliance and review. The addition of the Slicer application to the Volicon Media Intelligence service puts industry-leading compliance, monitoring and OTT delivery in a single footprint within a broadcaster's facility. Activated as quickly and easily as flipping a switch, the Slicer application gives broadcasters the ability to ingest video, encode it into multiple bit-rate profiles, encrypt it and distribute it via OTT or video-on-demand services, as well as through web and social media sharing platforms.

