Veset will feature Nimbus Cloud Playout solution at NAB 2017

Las Vegas, NAB Show 2017, Booth N5931– At NAB 2017, leading broadcast technology provider Veset will feature Veset Nimbus™, a new platform for versatile, powerful, and entirely cloud-based all-in-one playout that also includes powerful new tools for live event management.

By leveraging the power and versatility of Amazon Web Service’s S3 and EC2 as its primary cloud storage and computing resource, Nimbus offers content owners unlimited possibilities to create, and manage linear channels – all with no need for investment in client-side hardware.

The self–service capabilities of Nimbus enable Veset clients to launch new channels in a matter of hours, create pop-up channels for events very quickly, or establish cost efficient disaster recovery solutions.

Veset’s approach of offering Nimbus software as a service substantially reduces upfront investment as well as overall operating costs by eliminating the need for client-side engineering support.

By running in the cloud, Nimbus enables channels to be created, run, and maintained from anywhere in the world. Nimbus cloud playout adheres to key industry standards and workflow processes while enabling users to take full advantage of the scalability and flexibility of cloud-enabled technologies.

Veset Chief Executive Officer Igor Krol said, “There are already more than 500 million households worldwide watching channels created by our playout and delivered through satellite, cable, IPTV and CDN distribution platforms. The advances we continue to make in its power and usability keep it far ahead of any similar service on the market today.

“As one of the new features for NAB, Veset Nimbus will boast fully built-in integration with Zixi-enabled broadcast-grade IP video delivery solutions, which offers cost efficient delivery of linear feeds to distribution platforms globally.”

Veset CTO Gatis Gailis adds, “Aging, loosely defined channel-in-a-box and edge solutions just don’t cut it anymore. Despite seemingly endless efforts by service providers and technology vendors to repackage old hardware and GPU dependent solutions and sell them as cloud solutions, clients can now see through the smoke and mirrors created by marketing and recognise that new technological solutions, built ground up for the cloud, deliver the full benefits of the cloud. Ultimately that translates into a cost effective and future-proof platform for linear television.”

Nimbus and other Veset products and services will be fully demonstrated at NAB Show 2017, Las Vegas, 24-27 April on Booth N5931. For more information, visit www.veset.tv.