Made in America LED Revolution. PrimeTime’s American Ingenuity from Dallas Texas USA.

PrimeTime is revolutionizing the LED lighting industry by developing broadcast studio LED luminaires that are so well-engineered - they don't require fans. And, they are made with American ingenuity in Dallas, TX USA.

PrimeTime’s EXTRA BRIGHT LED, the 1SLED XB2 is the new industry standard for studio lighting. It boasts an incredible output with a powerful punch and throw. Typically used to key talent with single shadow rendering and a consistent soft light output for optimal talent lighting. They are so well-engineered that they don't require fans; and, so well-built that PrimeTime backs them for five years.

PrimeTime engineered the 1SLED XB2 to provide a superb LED luminaire comparable to our legendary 1SL255.

Extra bright - with much more throw than panel lights

High CRI

No Fan - even in ambient heat of 120°

Tungsten or Daylight

Five year warranty

Manufactured in Dallas, TX USA

Years ago PrimeTime set the industry standard with the finest and most versatile fluorescent fixture ever built for broadcast studios, city council chambers, sports interview facilities, worship and educational facilities - the 1SL255.

Other lighting companies have tried to duplicate the 1SL and simply can't. The legendary 1SL255 fluorescent studio light is manufactured in the United States with PrimeTime's unmatched build-quality, lasting durability and rigorous engineering standards.

Tungsten or Daylight

Engineered and made in Dallas, TX

About PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc.

Known for innovative and superbly engineered lighting, PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc. (formerly KW/2 Studios) manufactures broadcast lighting systems, video conference light fixtures, and LED and fluorescent studio lighting for the broadcast industry. For over 20 years, PrimeTime's U.S. fabricated products illuminated broadcast and cable news sets, video conference facilities, worship sanctuaries, religious broadcasting studios, production studios, university sports studios, city council chambers and distance learning classrooms throughout the United States and some foreign countries. PrimeTime luminaires are recognized for high performance, lasting durability and quality. To access more information, www.primetimelighting.com

Media Contact:

Cynthia Harn, VP Marketing

214-393-5998

charn@primetimelighting.com