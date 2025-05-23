Indianapolis Motor Speedway Taps Bluewater Technologies for Upgrades to Pagoda Scoring Ribbon

WIXOM, Mich.—Bluewater Technologies has announced that it recently completed work at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where it upgraded the Pagoda Scoring Ribbon and replaced its aging light bulb system with vibrant, energy-efficient LED technology.

"Our goal was to honor the legacy of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway while introducing modern technology to enhance the fan experience," said Scott Schoenberger, managing partner at Bluewater Technologies. "We're proud to have played a role in transforming this iconic venue into a state-of-the-art racing destination."

The improvements were the latest in a series of modernization efforts that Bluewater has worked on at the IMS over the years.

Working closely with venue partners, Bluewater has helped implement a variety of upgrades that improve the fan experience while honoring the track’s iconic status, including:

Retrofitting the 92-foot-tall scoring pylon in partnership with K-WAV, upgrading it with stackable LED cabinets designed for modern functionality and visual clarity.

Installing a 22-foot-by-12-foot LED board at the start/finish line and a 42-foot-by-24-foot board viewable from multiple grandstands.

Adding 27 LED boards along the paddock seating area, eliminating visibility blind spots across the venue.

Building a 100-foot-wide, 18-foot-tall LED media wall at the base of the Pagoda, delivering dynamic race content and analytics in Pagoda Plaza.

These enhancements ensure that every seat offers an immersive viewing experience, Bluewater said, bringing fans closer to the action.

The upgrades will be visible during the Indianapolis 500, which will begin at 12:45 p.m. ET Sunday (May 25).

For more information about Bluewater Technologies and its innovative solutions, please visit www.bluewatertech.com.