Top 12 Products from Black Box for 2016

Black Box offers a huge range of solutions to help you build, manage, optimize and secure your network. Here’s a look at 12 innovative products from 2016 and how they might benefit you in the year ahead.

1. InvisaPC™

Remotely access physical or virtualized CPUs for real-time and high-bandwidth applications using InvisaPC™. This IP-based KVM solution enables point-to-point extension and managed matrix switching. It enables you to move your computers to a secure, climate-controlled environment and transfer KVM signals from a transmitter to a receiver at the user's desktop.

2. Slim-Net™ Ethernet Patch Cables

Are you looking for better cable organization in your server cabinets? Get nearly 50% more space and improve airflow using Slim-Net™ 28 AWG CAT6/CAT6A patch cables. Slim-Net has a diameter of only .161”, making it nearly half the size of a 24 AWG cable. These slimmer cables are also easier to handle, have a better bend radius and are easier to patch. Request a free sample here.

3. Micro Mini Media Converter

This powerful converter fits in your pocket. The Micro Mini Media Converter is ideal for bringing fiber to the desktop, especially in the field where AC or DC power is unavailable. It is also useful in mobile applications given its light weight, compact size and low power requirements. It can be powered through a computer’s USB port or with the included power adapter.

4. Radian™ Video Wall Processor

Ideal for control rooms, command centers and mission-critical operations, the Radian™ video wall processor offers superior reliability and flexibility. This modular, scalable processor enables you to create combinations of up to 64 screens from hundreds of inputs. Radian supports video from computer sources, cameras and IP streams. You can manage unlimited windows and drag and drop content anywhere on the wall. Radian offers user rights management functionality for content, layout and wall segments to ensure security. Watch this video to learn more about the Radian Video Wall Processor.

5. DCX1000 Digital KVM Matrix Switch

Ideal for smaller multi-user applications, the DCX1000 offers high-performance KVM switching with 10 configurable ports to support a combination of users and servers. It delivers fast switching and an intuitive user experience. The DCX1000 also provides lossless HD video in real time meeting the needs of even the most demanding graphical applications.

6. Pre-Terminated Multi-Fiber Cable

Terminating fiber cable in the field is time consuming and expensive. Pre-terminated cable is a cost-effective alternative that can cut installation time and labor costs by 70 to 80 percent. All Black Box fiber is fully tested and guaranteed for life, ensuring you get top-quality cable with proven performance. Try our pre-terminated fiber configurator to build your cable and get an instant quote in less than a minute.

7. Freedom II KVM Switch

Easily access and control up to four computers by simply moving your mouse from monitor to monitor. The Freedom II saves time, money and space and is ideal for E911 centers, broadcasting or finance trading. This switch also enables users to access a mix of USB peripherals, including USB 2.0 devices. The Freedom II integrates with the Black Box Agility IP-based KVM system.

8. USB Extenders (IC400 series)

USB extenders are a simple, cost-effective solution to extend USB 3.0/2.0/1.1 devices far beyond the five-meter limit. They are well-suited for education, security, medical and manufacturing applications. Use USB extenders to connect to a range peripherals such as whiteboards, touch screens, and cameras. Combine with a USB hub to power up to 30 devices at once. Use this chart to find the right USB extender for your application.

9. Coalesce™ Wireless Presentation

Ready for a better meeting or learning experience? Smart collaboration with Coalesce™ can increase productivity, generate better outcomes and save time and money. Coalesce enables an unlimited number of users to share unlimited items from multiple devices simultaneously. It‘s easy to setup and even easier to use. Participants can share within seconds and start real collaboration in conference rooms, classrooms and huddle spaces. Watch this video or download this white paper to learn how wireless presentation tools can help you engage and collaborate effectively.

10. Multicolored Fiber Patch Cables

Black Box offers the largest portfolio of fiber optic patch cables in the market. With over 20,000 standard part numbers, the multicolored offering gives customers easy access to an expansive range of fiber assemblies. This offering includes all glass types, in 12 color options, 4 connector combinations, and PVC, Plenum, and LSZH jackets. Eliminate long quote cycles and use Black Box multicolor smart part numbers for fast deployment and budgeting. Color coding your fiber network has never been so easy.

11. MediaCento™ HDMI-over-IP Extenders

Transmit multiple HDMI video streams over IP to virtually an unlimited number of receivers with MediaCento™. This system is ideal for hospitality, retail, hospitals and other applications where you need to share , distribute and switch video. Combine with an LPB2900 Series Gigabit PoE+ Managed Switch to remotely control and switch AV from any source to any display. View available MediaCento products and plug-and-play kits.

12. Mobile Rolling Racks

Black Box mobile racks let you rack and roll IT, test, diagnostic and electrical equipment for easy portability and storage. Heavy-duty two- and four-post models can hold up to 1500 pounds, while the lighter duty mobile-adjustable rack accommodates 300 pounds. All racks are on sturdy casters and fit under standard- or standing-height desks for convenient storage.

Need help choosing your equipment for 2017 and beyond? Contact Black Box pre-sales application engineers for more information about integrating and deploying infrastructure, networking and extension products. Call 1-877-877-2269 to talk to a technical expert today. Visit the Black Box store to see all our products and shop for your end-to-end solution now.