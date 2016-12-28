Genelec Inc. Bolsters Sales Force with New Hires

— John Whitcore and Steffenee Copley join the Genelec U.S. team —





NATICK, MA — Genelec, the leader in active monitoring technology for over 35 years, announces two new key hires bolstering the company’s U.S. sales force: John Whitcore has been named Territory Manager, and Steffenee Copley has been added as Western Region – Sales. The announcement was made by Will Eggleston, Genelec Inc. Marketing Manager, and further underscores Genelec’s national presence while reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to providing both professional and music markets with high-quality, up-to-date monitoring solutions. Both Whitcore and Copley will report to Lisa Kaufmann, Genelec Inc. Managing Director, and work closely with Paul Stewart, Genelec Inc. Eastern Territory Sales Manager, on new and ongoing sales initiatives.



Whitcore is a highly accomplished, reputable, and results-driven sales leader with 20+ years of industry experience. In his most recent role, he managed U.S./Canadian east coast pro audio sales for Avid Technology, where he maintained a successful track record of exceeding sales quotas, retaining quality clients and enhancing team productivity, leading to a significant increase in customer satisfaction, repeat business and company profitability. He specializes in generating new business and developing relationships with his unique ability to immediately establish customer and team rapport, trust and loyalty. He is driven by his passion for music, great sound and technology.

Copley comes from a musical background, with early exposure to piano, violin, guitar and banjo. She graduated from the University of Tennessee Knoxville with a B.S. in Communications, Advertising and Spanish. She began her career in the audio equipment industry in 2003 working for a start-up distribution company who first launched the German headphone line Ultrasone to the U.S. market, Canada and Central and South America. Since then, she has worked for Liberman Broadcasting, representing KRCA Estrella TV/KBUE/KHJ/KWIZ/KRQB Spanish-language TV and radio stations, Fingerprint Audio (U.S. and Canadian distributor of sE Electronics and sE/Rupert Neve Signature Series microphones) and Ultimate Support Systems, assuming the positions of Account Executive, Director of Sales & Marketing, West Coast Regional Sales Manager, and International Sales Manager. Copley has spent the last few years as owner of the sales representation and marketing firm Step 2 Business Services Inc., representing several brands to corporate and independent retailers within the U.S. and Latin America.

Commenting on these appointments, Will Eggleston stated, “John and Steffenee have rich histories and unique skill sets. With years of experience in sales and customer relations, they have the opportunity to benefit both Genelec dealers and reps alike. We look forward to working alongside them and continuing to increase our national presence in all the markets that we serve.”

For more information, please visit www.genelecusa.com.

