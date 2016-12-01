Alex Case Takes On Role of Audio Engineering Society President

New York, NY — As the Audio Engineering Society (AES) continues to forge new directions in the advancement of audio science and practice, Alex Case has assumed the presidency of the world’s preeminent professional audio organization. “Alex Case has a diverse background in business, science, engineering and academia,” shares John Krivit, immediate Past President of the Society. “Alex is a great communicator. His skill set will serve the AES well over the next year, as it has already done with his committee and Board of Governors roles.”



President Case has dedicated his professional life to the study of aesthetics, perception, signal processing, electroacoustics and room acoustics for the creation and enjoyment of recorded music. Bringing a wealth of knowledge and hands-on experience to his pursuits as an audio engineer and as an educator, Case’s background has served him well in his roles as a Fellow of the Audio Engineering Society and Co-Chair of the Membership Committee, also serving on the Education Committee (past chair) and the Technical Committee for Recording Technology and Practice.

In addition to his leadership in the Audio Engineering Society, Case currently serves as an Associate Professor of Sound Recording Technology at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, while continuing to give invited lectures and master classes at universities and events around the world. Case is a widely published author of over one hundred articles in industry journals and trade publications, as well as two books, and is a Fellow of the Acoustical Society of America, for which he is a frequent presenter of papers and chair of special sessions.

Case strongly endorses the AES’s goals of facilitating the advancement of audio science, professional practices and education through membership and participation in the Society’s activities at both the local section and international levels. “The greatest strength of the Audio Engineering Society is its membership,” says Case. “The diversity and depth of knowledge and professionalism in our membership is what makes the Society unique. Serving that membership with opportunities to grow and thrive is the AES’s highest calling.” The same efforts that benefit AES’s membership have positive reach beyond the Society, says Case. “The leadership of the AES in advancing the art and science of audio not only fosters progress in the audio industry, but helps improve the consumer experience of sound.”

To find out more about the Audio Engineering Society visit http://www.aes.org.

