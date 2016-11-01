Pro Sound Effects Upgrades Freelancer Program with New Libraries and Software

Pro Sound Effects®, the next level sound effects library company, has added new industry-leading audio tools to its Freelancer Program. Created by PSE to support freelance media creators, the Freelancer Program provides members with exclusive, to insider savings of up to 60% off what PSE considers to be the best and most useful sound libraries and software in the industry. Any freelance sound designer, sound editor, video editor, audio engineer, game developer or media creator can apply for free without any purchase commitment.

The Hybrid Library 2017, Master Library, Urban Ambisonics Bundle, iZotope’s RX 5, Soundminer, BaseHead, Krotos’ Dehumaniser II, and SoundMorph’s Wave Warper are among 18 PSE-curated sound effects libraries and software programs currently available to members at up to 60% off. This is the largest product offering the Freelancer Program has featured since launching in November 2015. Special pricing on libraries and software is updated regularly.

Additionally, starting December 1st, 150 licenses for the Hybrid Library 2017 will be on sale for $1,495 (reg. $3,995) exclusively for members of the Freelancer Program until December 31st. New 2017 features of PSE’s most popular general library include 8,000+ new feature film sound effects and bundled search software. Freelancers can apply now for free to insure early access to the offer.

“We understand that freelancers need high quality sound effects and editing tools in order to earn the business of their clients. Each year we try to add significant value to what has become our signature offering at a compelling price.” said Douglas Price, President of Pro Sound Effects. “Our goal is to help level the playing field by supporting freelancers with affordable access to what we consider to be the most useful and creative tools on the market.”

Freelancer Program Video:https://youtu.be/lBDjGSS8RYQ

FREELANCER PROGRAM KEY FEATURES:

Save up to 60% year-round

Featured libraries and software include:

Hybrid Library 2017

Master Library

Urban Ambisonics Bundle: NYC, Chicago, Tokyo

Expansions 1, 2, 3

RX 5 by iZotope (Standard, Advanced, Plug-in Pack)

RX Post Production Suite by iZotope

Iris 2 by iZotope

Soundminer (All Versions)

BaseHead (Standard, Ultra)

Dehumaniser II by Krotos

Wave Warper by SoundMorph

Online Library Download Credits

New libraries and software added regularly

No purchase required

WHERE TO APPLY:

prosoundeffects.com/freelancer

WHO SHOULD APPLY?

Freelance and independent media creators of all types – sound designers, sound editors, audio engineers, video editors, filmmakers, game developers, and aspiring titans of industry. The application is free with no purchase commitment.

Seeprosoundeffects.com/freelancerto apply and for more information.