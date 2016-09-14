EditShare, EndemolShine Germany and MoovIT Win IBC2016 Innovation Award for Content Management

Amsterdam, The Netherlands — September 13, 2016 — EditShare, a technology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, has won the prestigious IBC2016 Innovation Award for Content Management. The winning entry showcased the collaboration between EditShare and MoovIT Production Services on EndemolShine Germany reality TV show “Wild Island.” MoovIT utilised the EditShare XStream shared storage and Flow media asset management systems including AirFlow, the private cloud-based module, as the framework for their workflow to manage footage from the show across numerous remote locations in extreme conditions.

“We’re honoured to receive this IBC Innovation Award for the ‘Wild Island’ production,” states Uwe Reuter, production manager of “Wild Island,” EndemolShine Germany. “Collectively, all those involved from EndemolShine Germany, MoovIT and EditShare delivered the technical and workflow skills to create a television experience where we had more time to focus on story development and creative, even with 6,000 miles between the shooting and production teams. It’s a testament to these new technologies and clever implementation that allow productions with such incredibly tight schedules and budgets to be successful commercially and creatively. We thank the IBC for recognizing our innovation on this production and look forward to pushing the boundaries of new technologies as we continue to develop reality show content in the future.”

Michael Crimp, CEO of IBC, stated, “Our awards programme is a vital part of IBC. It gives us the chance to recognise real leadership, but it is also the opportunity to reflect on the way that the whole industry contributes to the success through its constant innovation and co-operation. That sense of collaboration, in turn, is in the DNA of IBC.”

About the Winning Workflow

When Germany-based MoovIT Production Services was looking for a remote workflow that would manage footage from reality TV show “Wild Island” across postproduction studios spanning 6,000 miles, the company turned to EditShare. The show features 14 ordinary citizens who must survive with no food or water on an uninhabited island for 28 days. To capture the action, MoovIT used six cameras to shoot 20 to 30 hours of footage a day, with no downtime and a 24-hour turn on dailies. Because the filming and production took place on two secluded islands off the coast of Central America while postproduction was done in Cologne, Germany, it was imperative that the team find a workflow solution to safely organize and share content across multiple remote locations.

To manage the extreme workflow, MoovIT developed their solution on the latest EditShare XStream EFS storage with integrated Flow media asset management, including the web-based AirFlow toolset for secure remote media access and sharing. With its high availability storage, distributed file system and inbuilt hardware redundancy, the EditShare platform allowed the MoovIT team to work around the clock and in extreme conditions. The ability to then share daily rushes from the remote base with the team in Germany reduced the overall postproduction time by 50 percent.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by the IBC for this breakthrough technology and extend our deepest gratitude to our partners at MoovIT who work side-by-side with EditShare to ensure dynamic productions like EndemolShine Germany’s ‘Wild Island’ leverage the new secure cloud-based capabilities to enhance their overall productions,”states James Richings, owner and managing director at EditShare.

The full story on the “Wild Island” production can be found here: http://www.editshare.com/case-studies/cs-wild-island.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

