EditShare Appoints Peter Lambert to Worldwide Sales Director

Basingstoke, UK - September 7, 2016 -EditShare, a technology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, today announced the appointment of Peter Lambert to Worldwide Sales Director. An industry business development executive with more than 25 years of experience, Peter recently held the director of sales position for EditShare’s successful APAC region. “Since coming on board to manage our Asia Pacific regional business, Peter has been instrumental in rebuilding the channel and has been a steady advocate for building up our technical, sales and administrative staff in the region. Peter has brought order and stability to our business in the region, and largely as a result of his efforts, we have seen substantial growth and stronger client relations,” comments Andy Liebman, CEO, EditShare. Responsible for the company’s overall sales strategy and reseller partner program, Lambert’s appointment is effective immediately.

Lambert’s deep knowledge of media workflows extends back to early in his career, working as an audio engineer at the BBC. On the forefront of digital technology, Lambert understands both the evolution of the industry and the needs of the customers. His experience and technical expertise has been instrumental in expanding EditShare’s business through Asia Pacific, specifically in the media asset management and storage sectors. Liebman adds,“Peter has that unique combination of being on both sides of the fence. His experience as a customer and use of the technology gives him better insight to customer needs as well as the ability to apply the right mix of solutions that will solve the pain points customers experience, providing a platform that allows them to expand and grow well into the future.”

About Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert joined EditShare in 2014. With more than 25 years of experience working with media and entertainment companies, Peter has acquired an in-depth understanding of customers’ requirements and the challenges they face. His hands-on approach and exceptional knowledge of emerging digital technologies including audio, digital intermediate and enterprise storage, have enabled him to help build some of the most influential broadcast and post-production software development companies. Previous roles include VP of Sales and Marketing at Bright Systems, Chairman of Nucoda (Digital Vision) and Country Manager for Avid Technology UK.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

