ENCO Strengthens Redundancy Across TV and Radio Automation Systems at IBC2016

Southfield, MI, September 6, 2016– At IBC2016, ENCOwill demonstrate the latest innovations for its broadcast automation systems for TV and radio broadcasters, with an emphasis on redundancy for broadcasters working across local and wide-area networks.

ENCO is the creator of the industry-leading DAD radio automation system and MOM, its more recently introduced counterpart for TV, OTTand cable stations. On its IBC stand (8.A59), the company will demonstrate how all production and playout content – including full playlists and advertisements – seamlessly transition to local studio operations in the event of a server failure or network outage. This feature also applies to ENCO’s recently introduced Visual Radio system.

“ENCO’s automation reliability is rock-solid and among the most robust platforms on the market, but working in networked environments always risks downtime from outages – and downtime risks substantial audience and revenue loss,” said Ken Frommert, general manager, ENCO. “The addition of seamless failover software to our automation systems means that broadcasters are protected at all costs, with no disruption to operations or the consumer experience.”

IBC2016 marks the international debut of MOM (Media Operations Manager), which brings automatic ingest, media asset management, graphics, and playout automation together into one platform. Leveraging the powerful engine, configurable front-end layout and ease of use of ENCO’s award-winning DAD radio automation, MOM allows a single operator to ingest, schedule, edit and playout media from the same system, unifying all media workflow operations within one workstation. This includes ENCO’s fourth-generation OnAir user interface to manage log changes, and enable manual playback and live insertion control as needed.

At the ingest point, MOM provides multi-format media players to transcode assets on the fly. Once content is ingested, MOM provides drag and drop scheduling and a multitude of intuitive graphic overlay tools for previewing, trimming, cueing and transition control. Reliable media playout is enhanced through native codec support, up/down/cross conversion (based on output resolution), and support for four independent program outputs, each configurable for SD, HD and UHD resolutions. On the back end, as-run logging provides confirmation of programs, advertising and other video and audio content.

On the radio side, ENCO will demonstrate its Visual Radio platform, introduced as a concept at IBC2015 and unveiled as a fully integrated system at the 2016 NAB Show. Visual Radio gives broadcasters a comprehensive content acquisition and production system for the scheduling and delivery of synchronized video and audio, with targeted advertising support. Broadcasters can cleanly deliver and monetize radio programming online, broadening reach as audiences change how they perceive and consume broadcast radio.

DAD, MOM and Visual Radio all provide direct integration with traffic and billing software, tightening communication between business and technical operations, including ad sales and scheduling.

For video playout,MOM and Visual Radio take the extra step of offering direct integration to production-oriented systems– a key differentiator from today’s leading automation systems. This extra operational efficiency is made possible through a carefully developed set of GPI, serial and IP interfaces that provide connectivity to legacy and networked components. As part of this initiative, ENCO will demonstrate interoperability with the NewTek NDI protocol to simplify IP production workflows.

ENCO will demonstrate DAD, MOM and Visual Radio – as well as its recently-announced ClipFire system for instant video playout, and its complete range of enCloud solutions for mobile journalism, web-based remote control and more – from September 9-13 at the RAI Convention Center in Amsterdam.

About ENCO

About ENCO Founded in 1983, ENCO Systems is a world leader in playout and automation system solutions for demanding radio and television organizations. ENCO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan USA and retains a worldwide distribution network. For more information, please visit: www.enco.com.