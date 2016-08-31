DNF Extends the Capabilities of SAM's Morpheus

Northridge, Calif: DNF Controls – the award-winning and recognized leader in Human-to-Machine and Machine-to-Machine interfaces, announced the release of an edition of the company’s popular GTP-32 Control Processor specifically designed to expand the functionality and operation of Snell Advanced Media’s (SAM) Morpheus automation platform.

“Morpheus is a powerful, full-featured automation environment,” acknowledged Dan Fogel, chief technical officer of DNF Controls, “we’ve extended its reach to accommodate the ever-increasing range of broadcast devices; also, some asked-for features to help the human operator intervene when unexpected situations affect the on-air schedule.”

Ian Young, Product Manager, Playout and Delivery at SAM said, “Morpheus excels at playout automation where live operator interaction with a playlist is needed. We are excited to be further enhancing this capability by placing DNF’s control panels at our operator’s fingertips.”

Among the expanded capabilities offered by DNF’s GTP-32 Control Processor are remote triggering of Morpheus to execute predefined actions; control over virtually any broadcast device on-command from Morpheus; manual override when necessary, without giving the operator access to the actual automation client; Ethernet connectivity to simplify wiring and extend the range to controlled devices; and the ability to map standard triggers from Morpheus to various GTP-32 actions and devices.

About SAM (Snell Advanced Media)

Formed from the fusion of Quantel and Snell, SAM is a new company with a unique mix of experience and energy. We have the vision to deliver business-transforming solutions across the media production ecosystem. Our future-ready systems enable broadcasters, content owners and service providers to evolve their business models to succeed in the consumer-driven era. We understand that it’s not only about the future – to get there, today’s needs are also paramount; our smart, agile technology maximizes efficiency and productivity in today’s rapidly changing media landscape. More information can be found at: http://www.s-a-m.com

SAM contact: Kevin O’Meara

+44 1635 569777 / kevin.omeara@s-a-m.com

Press contact: Diffusion PR / Kayla Inserra

+1 (646) 571-0120 / kayla.inserra@diffusionpr.com

About DNF Controls

DNF Controls has been an innovator in the design and implementation of device control interfaces since 1990. The California-based company offers a wide range of human-to-machine and machine-to-machine solutions designed to meet the real-world device management needs of studio and remote broadcast, teleproduction and similar facilities. For additional information, please visit DNFControls.com

DNF Controls contact: Fred Scott

+1-516.922.4363 / fscott@dnfcontrols.com

Press contact: Desert Moon Communications / Harriet Diener

+1-845-512-8283 / harriet@desertmoon.tv