DVEO Atlas™ Live/VOD Media Servers Now Enhanced with Catch-up TV and Live Time Shift Over HLS

San Diego, California -- DVEO®, a well respected supplier to leading telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world, has revamped their powerful Atlas Media Server family to include Catch-up TV and live timeshift functionality (rewind/fast forward) over HLS. DVEO will demonstrate the new features at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam, September 9-13, at stand 2.A34.



DVEO's Atlas Live or VOD (Video on Demand) Media Server family is a cost-efficient way for smaller telcos and cable operators to deliver live and on-demand multi-bitrate IPTV and OTT services to thousands of users. The systems send videos to set-top boxes, smart TV's, iPads, iPhones, and Android based devices in the formats they need.



HLS is the IP protocol used to deliver video to Apple devices such as the iPhone and iPad. With the addition of server side Catch-up and Timeshift TV over HLS, telcos and cable operators can deploy Atlas Media Servers to enable their viewers to "catch-up" to live programs at a specific time. Timeshifting allows viewers to rewind, pause, and fast forward live or on demand programs. No special player is required for viewers to use Catch-up TV. Any device that supports HLS can use it, as the Atlas systems will dispatch a "live" playlist with a time specified by the user. The systems support HLS Adaptive Bitrate streaming, to deliver high quality video.



"The Atlas Media Servers make it easy to stream IP video to many mobile devices at once," commented Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "The servers store all video segments. If needed, video content can be stored on an external network. No storage is required on the viewer's device. The systems also feature a configurable buffer so operators can set the maximum time that playback can go back to."



Operators can easily create all playlist types (live, VOD, time delayed, etc.) by using simple URL parameters. The systems are also compatible with JW Player native Catch-up TV playlists.



Atlas Media Servers are designed for small to mid size deployments by telcos, schools, cruise ships, stadiums and hotels. The systems ingest MPEG-2, H.264, and/or optional H.265/HEVC live streams over IP, then "groom" the streams by adding wrappers such as MPEG-DASH, HLS, or RTMP, plus subtitles for closed captions or multiple languages. All content can be encrypted when communicating with a myriad of target devices. Operators can also remove content encryption or pass it to viewers.



Atlas Media Servers are available in three different configurations.



Atlas Media Server III: TELCO streams live or VOD to up to 42,000 simultaneous users. Atlas Media Server II: TELCO streams live or VOD to 5,000 to 8,000 simultaneous users. It is being used for OTT television in a number of cities. Atlas Streaming Server I streams live content only to up to 1,000 simultaneous users. Its compact size (7.5 inches) makes it suitable for streaming special events.



Supplemental Information for Press Release



Suggested Retail Prices:

Atlas Streaming Server I -- $2,195 U.S.

Atlas Media Server II: TELCO -- $6,795 U.S.

Atlas Media Server III: TELCO -- $12,995 U.S.







DVEO and Atlas are trademarks of Computer Modules, Inc.

All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.





About DVEO

DVEO is a well established, privately held entity headquartered in San Diego, California, since 2001. DVEO develops and sells broadcast quality video encoding and streaming products, Media Servers and ad insertion solutions to leading Telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world. The DVEO solutions enable multi-screen service delivery to any device, anytime, anywhere in the world. Deployment models include turnkey installations and cloud-based service delivery. All solutions are built on Linux OS and Intel Xeon-based platforms to ensure 24x7 reliability, and feature DVEO-developed software for maximum flexibility and upgradability, ensuring long term investment protection. These ultra-reliable products are matched by valuable pre-sales consultancy, outstanding post-sales service and support, and -- not least -- unusual affordability.



For more information on DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download the DVEO press releases and product images, visit the news section at www.dveo.com.









DVEO, 11409 West Bernardo Court, San Diego, California, 92127

Web: www.dveo.com phone: +1 (858) 613-1818, fax: +1 (858) 613-1815