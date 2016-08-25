Platinum Tools® Launches New Cat6a Flex Connector; Now Shipping

NEWBURY PARK, Calif., Aug. 25, 2016 - Platinum Tools® (www.platinumtools.com), the leader in solutions for the preparation, installation, hand termination and testing of wire and cable, is proud to announce the new Cat6A Flex Connectors (p/n 106220 non-shielded MSRP $8.98; p/n 106230 shielded MSRP $11.45) are now shipping.

“The Cat6A Flex Connector makes Cat6A terminations easier than ever,” said John Phillips, Platinum Tools, Inc. product manager. “The tool-less design comes in both shielded and non-shielded versions and has the ability to flex 90 degrees so cables can hang vertically. Contacts are precision machine set to ensure Cat6A performance.”

Additional features and specifications include:

·Minimal tools required for preparation

·Accommodates Cat6A & Cat7 up to9.0mm and 26- 22 AWG conductors

·Works with both solid and stranded conductors

·Machine-precision-set contact height

·Cat6A 10gig certified, frequency rated to 1GHz

·Shielded version: 106230, PoE+ rated

·Flexible design:

- can flex 90 degrees down

- can flex 45 degrees up

- allows cable to hang vertically, eliminating bending and the need for strain reliefs

For additional pricing and more information on Platinum Tools and its complete product line, please visit www.platinumtools.com, call (800) 749-5783, or email info@platinumtools.com.

About Platinum Tools

Platinum Tools, founded in 1997, was created based upon two very simple objectives. First, develop the absolute best possible solutions for the preparation, installation, and hand termination of wire and cable. Second, implement an operational infrastructure that can deliver these products in an efficient, timely, and high quality manner.

All of our products must absolutely satisfy three critical benchmark criteria…utility of function; quality of function; and economic value. Our people are our company. They, too, must be focused on and work to satisfy three critical benchmark criteria…customer satisfaction; product knowledge and expertise; and willingness to learn and adapt.

