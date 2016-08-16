You.i TV Hires COO to Drive Operational Scale, Address Customer Growth

Software veteran to spearhead bold future for video app experiences on You.i Engine platform

OTTAWA, Ontario--August 16, 2016--You.i TV today named Dan Beer as the company’s first Chief Operating Officer (COO), in order to fuel the company’s continued rapid growth and global adoption of its enabling technology for transformative user interfaces and applications.

Dan brings a long and tenured career leading, implementing and improving operations across a wide variety of software businesses, from Fortune 100 organizations to startup and emerging companies. As COO, he will be responsible for accelerating product development, optimizing You.i TV’s go-to-market processes, and enabling You.i TV to scale to meet the needs of a growing and diversified customer base.

You.i TV is a multi-screen video app platform company whose technology, You.i Engine, powers the design, development, and delivery of immersive user interfaces. The You.i Engine platform removes the complexity and cost of building video applications by outputting a single codebase that can be used to build and maintain highly interactive, fully branded interfaces.

Today, You.i Engine powers more than 3MM apps installed in-market across such customers as Sony Crackle, the Rogers Communications shomi service, Corus Entertainment and Turner Broadcasting.

“Dan’s skills are uniquely suited to accelerate the next phase of You.i TV’s growth,” said Jason Flick, CEO and Co-Founder of You.i TV. “He has a keen understanding of software products, a history of building partner relationships that deliver on customer expectations, and the ability to sustain the startup flexibility that has contributed to You.i TV’s success. His expertise spans all fundamental areas – including sales, channels, operations, services and support, and performance analytics – that are relevant to the company’s expansion on a global scale.”

Prior to joining You.i TV, Dan led two IBM groups: the Performance Management software segment, a $350MM+ dollar business for which he was responsible for the strategic direction, operations and go-to-market; and Mergers and Acquisition integration, for which he led due diligence and integration of more than 20 acquisitions with more than $1B in acquired revenue. Before IBM’s acquisition of Cognos in 2008, Dan was the executive in charge of Cognos business partner operations, overseeing a partner channel of more than 1,500 partners generating more than $200MM in annual revenue. Previously he held various management positions with Oracle, WebGain, Insurance Engine and OmniMark.

About You.i TV

You.i TV is a privately held company serving TV and media companies worldwide with a multi-screen video app platform that creates fans, engages users and converts consumers. The platform, You.i Engine, lets brand owners build personalized, profitable experiences quickly on all platforms - mobile devices, set-top boxes, consoles, and streaming devices - from a single code base. You.i TV products power some of the most popular TV applications in market today for Sony Crackle, Turner Broadcasting, shomi and Corus Entertainment, and You.i Engine has been licensed in all industry sub-segments: entertainment, kids, sports, and news.

Visit us at www.youi.tv .

