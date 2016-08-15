Utah Scientific - New for IBC2016

IBC2016 Show Preview

Utah Scientific

Exhibiting With Partner Axon on Stand 10.A21

UTAH-400 IP Gateway/TR-03 Technology Demonstration

Utah Scientific will demonstrate new prototype IP gateway cards that feature the company's new core IP engine, the foundation for the next stage in the IP revolution. The new UTAH-400 IP Gateway will provide two-way conversion of SDI video signals and VSF TR-03, complying with the AIMS roadmap for transition to IP operations. All the key AIMS TR-03/04 initiatives will be demonstrated, including RFC4175 video, AES67 audio, SMPTE 2059 timing, and NMOS discovery and registration. The UTAH-400 IP Gateway/TR-03 IP engine will be shown in Hall 8 at the IP Interoperability Zone in addition to the demonstration on the Utah Scientific stand 10.A21.

UHD-12G 4K Digital Routing Switcher

Utah Scientific's new UHD-12G 4K digital routing switcher is the industry's first enterprise-class router to enable distribution of a full range of 4K SDI video signals, from SD data rates up to 12G, in a single-link interconnect. Ideal for live acquisition of UHDTV content, the UHD-12G 4K routing switcher simplifies installations, reduces the rack space and cables needed to process 4K signals, and lowers operating expenses.

Utah Scientific has always been committed to offering state-of-the-art technology for processing new and emerging signal formats -- and the UHD-12G 4K is the company's latest achievement in this legacy. It's ideal for enterprise broadcasters that need to meet the growing demand for UHDTV content, driven by the increase in large-screen UHDTV consumer displays. Previously, these customers would have had to process 4K signals through multiple paths using a traditional 3G routing switcher. Now they can use the UHD-12G 4K routing switcher to receive, route, and distribute SDI signals all the way up to 12G and 60 frames per second -- an industry first.

New Foundation Series Routing Switcher

For the first time at IBC, Utah Scientific will showcase its Foundation Series, the latest offering in the company's advanced family of hybrid digital routing systems. Ideal for a broad range of broadcast, mobile, corporate, and postproduction applications, the Foundation Series provides double the outputs without increasing the device footprint for efficient and feature-rich signal routing to monitoring devices such as multiviewers. These outputs can be connected directly to multiviewers and other monitoring devices that are installed locally with the router.

The Foundation Series leverages technology in Utah Scientific's well-established UTAH-400 Series 2 router family, designed to provide a single platform for all digital router applications and handle all digital signal formats. Foundation Series routers include newly designed output cards that use the same physical footprint as any Series 2 router to provide twice the number of outputs.

Utah Scientific Quote:

"Our new routing switchers were launched at NAB and met with great enthusiasm. We are looking forward to introducing them to the European market. The new products, along with our new IP initiative, will make for an exciting IBC show."

-- Tom Harmon, President and CEO, Utah Scientific

Company Overview

