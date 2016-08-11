Record number of British technology companies on the GREAT Britain Pavilion at IBC 2016

IBC 2016, 9-13 September 2016 – A record number of British broadcast technology manufacturers and service providers supported by UK Trade and Investment (UKTI) and managed by export specialists Tradefair on behalf of techUK will arrive in Amsterdam in early September to showcase the latest in British innovation and expertise at IBC 2016.

Clearly visible under ‘Technology is GREAT Britain & Northern Ireland’ signage strategically located throughout the exhibition halls, 32 British companies with the support of UKTI will meet and engage with the more than 55,000 delegates expected to attend the five days of the show.

Tradefair Managing Director Mark Birchall said, “Of those 55,000, nearly a quarter hold the title of CEO, COO, president, or chairman, so it’s one of the best opportunities in the broadcast business to get in front of people who can assess your products and services, develop meaningful business relationships and, ultimately, take decisions – often on the spot.”

New to IBC and the UKTI Tradeshow Access Scheme (TAP) this year: RedRat, Stand 11. B30F, will have a new version of its set top box testing and control product irNetBox; and Squared Paper, on Stand 8.B38A, will demonstrate Busby, a collection of tools that enable the creation of an enterprise service bus for media operations.

Other companies participating as part of the Tradefair managed group, representing some of the best of British technology include:

CRM (8.B38F) will showcase its latest billing and subscription management software;

Elite Antennas (1.F33) is to announce its new, high performance Ku Tx/Rx band hybrid mode feed;

Forscene (7.K01) will host a presentation by OTT Innovator of the Year, Guy Tasaka at IBC 2016’s Technology in Action Theatre; located 3.B22 at 2pm on Saturday 10th September;

Object Matrix (6.C28) feature its latest object storage and near-line archive solutions;

Rascular (1.F33) demonstrate its flagship control technology, Helm’s integration with Elemental® Live;

RJS Electronics (6.C28D) launch Q5, its latest an RGB LED backlit programmable LCD switch;

SGL (7.J15) have new features in the FlashNet content management solution;

Starfish Technologies (8.B38B) will present its next-generation TS Splicer ad insertion product and;

Talia (5.B48) has achieved full certification of its Talia Teleport from the World Teleport Association.

Birchall said, “Each of the companies we support represents a leading innovator in its field. If IBC delegates want to rediscover what’s great about Britain and its broadcast expertise, they need only visit one of our pavilions and engage with the companies, their representatives, and the products they showcase.”