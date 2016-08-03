DNF to Launch New Control Panel at TAB

Northridge, Calif: DNF Controls – the award-winning and acknowledged leader in Human-to-Machine and Machine-to-Machine interfaces, announced plans to unveil its latest solution, the MRP-200SE, a 2-channel control panel, at the Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB) 63rd annual Convention and Trade Show. The sold-out event, held at the Renaissance Hotel in Austin, August 10-11, is said to be the largest state broadcast association gathering in the U.S. with exhibitors from around the country and 1,100+ registered attendees.

“TAB is such a great show for DNF Controls,” says Dan Fogel, CTO. “It’s large enough to showcase new products to a sizable audience, yet small enough for one-on-one conversations with current and prospective customers to learn what they’re looking for, and how we can provide it to them. Virtually all our products are the result of input from users; it really helps get them the right ‘go-to’ gear to support their operations.”

TAB visitors will be first to see DNF’s MRP-200SE, a 2-Channel control panel developed in response to customer requests for a fast and easy solution for getting video clips to on-air during news and live productions. The MRP is compatible with all major video servers and DDRs.



The Company will also highlight its best-of-breed Tally Control System featuring web-based set-up and configuration; Tally Manager, a quick and simple way to check system configurations, make changes, and troubleshoot; and DNF’s powerful, cost-effective SPS-4200 system for automated playout and recording.

DNF Controls has been an innovator in the design and implementation of device control interfaces since 1990. The California-based company offers a wide range of human-to-machine and machine-to-machine solutions designed to meet the real-world device management needs of studio and remote broadcast, teleproduction and similar facilities. For additional information, please visit www.DNFControls.com

