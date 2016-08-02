Venera Technologies IBC 2016 Preview

Burbank, CA August 02, 2016

Venera will announce its brand new native Cloud based QC offering called Quasar. It will also showcase new enhancements to Pulsar, its flagship file-based QC solution.

Quasar – QC on Cloud

Quasar is a native Cloud QC system that can be used as a service without investing into the infrastructure. It is based on industry’s leading Pulsar Automated file-based QC solution that comes packed with a wide range of checks that you can perform on your Cloud based assets. It is dynamically scalable to any size and can be easily integrated with easy to use REST API.

Quasar is ideally suited for VOD content that is delivered in Adaptive bitrate formats such as MPEG-DASH, HLS or Smooth Streaming, or simply as MPEG-4/MPEG-TS files. The package contains a range of factory templates that can be used immediately or the user can create custom templates.

Quasar is available as SaaS on AWS or can be installed within private clouds with monthly plans.

Read more at http://www.veneratech.com/quasar

Pulsar – File based Automated QC

Venera’s flagship product, the Pulsar™ automated file-based QC solution, is used worldwide by leading media companies to automate content QC processes from ingest through delivery.

At IBC 2016, Venera will highlight the following major enhancements to Pulsar:

1.DCP/IMF verification. The verification for DCP and IMF packages have been enhanced by including various integrity checks.

2.DCP Encryption. Pulsar can work with encrypted DCP packages. Pulsar can decrypt these packages and perform its full analysis capabilities.

3.Report Editing. Users can now review the analysis reports and edit them as needed. Specific error entries can be removed if needed and custom comments can also be added.

4.Integrated Media Player. Users can now review the Pulsar analysis results with the integrated GrayMeta IRIS player. The review can be performed on a desktop or via SDI output. The IRIS player can be directly invoked from the analysis report, which allows users to directly review the problem location for manual inspection.

5.6x real-time HD analysis performance. Pulsar’s performance has been further enhanced and an HD file can now be processed up to 6x real-time speeds. Pulsar has already been leading the industry with its performance and this upgrade sets the benchmark even higher.

6.International language support. Pulsar now supports localization for Japanese and Korean languages. This makes it easy for Japanese/Korean users to work with Pulsar as they prefer to work with their local language rather than English.

7.Baseband checks. New video baseband checks for detection of “Camera Dead Pixels” and “Short scenes” have been added.

8.Loudness correction. Pulsar now supports correction for loudness of encoded audio formats such as MPEG audio in a wide range of formats such as MXF, GXF, QuickTime, MPEG Transport stream, and MPEG Program stream.

9.User Interface. A variety of user interface enhancements have been implemented which significantly improves the ease of user interaction with the Pulsar system. These enhancements include complete removal of Java applets, improved search filters and sorting for efficient management of complete jobs archives.

Read more at www.veneratech.com/pulsar

Pulsar™PPU

Providing the flexibility of a subscription based solution and the security of a dedicated on-site system, Pulsar PPU makes the advanced QC functions of the acclaimed Pulsar automated file-based QC solution available to facilities as they are needed. Pulsar PPU can be installed within user’s facility, where it is either on premise or on a private cloud.

Consequently, media companies of all sizes can leverage Pulsar PPU to perform integrated QC for various content types and across different stages of the workflow, reducing dependency on specialized skills and using existing resources more efficiently.

Read more at www.veneratech.com/pulsar-file-qc-ppu

