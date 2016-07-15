Black Lion Audio Releases the Micro Clock MkIII XB

The ultra-low-jitter Micro Clock MkIII XB is Black Lion Audio’s most accurate clock





Chicago, IL, July 13, 2016 -Black Lion Audio (BLA), acclaimed manufacturer of professional audio signal processing, converters and other essential audio tools, has released the XB update to its popular Micro Clock MkIII word clock. The Micro Clock MkIII XB is the most accurate clock developed by BLA to date. The 0.6 pS RMS jitter spec of the Micro Clock MkIII XB is less than a third that of BLA’s previous flagship clock, the Micro Clock MkIII.

“We spent the better part of a year field-testing the Micro Clock MkIII XB,” BLA CEO Nate Bierdeman noted. “Reactions were overwhelmingly positive. The XB had desirable sonic impact across a wide variety of applications.”

Incredibly accurate crystal oscillators and superior quality galvanic isolation contribute to the extraordinarily low jitter measurement of the Micro Clock MkIII XB’s harmonically enhanced word clock output. Beyond improving the conversion quality of audio interfaces in the studio, the Micro Clock MkIII XB’s diminutive form factor combines with the ability to drive up to 1000 feet of coaxial cable to make it ideal for re-clocking live sound digital mixing consoles, and as the master word clock in large post-production or broadcast facilities.

The front panel of the Micro Clock MkIII XB features a large dimmable clock-frequency display, power switch and frequency selection knob. On the rear are six individually driven word clock outputs on BNC jacks, along with optical (TOSLink), S/PDIF (RCA) and AES (XLR) clock outputs.

The Micro Clock MkIII XB is available immediately through Black Lion Audio dealers worldwide for a MAP of U.S. $1299. Owners of existing Micro Clock MkIII’s can purchase an XB upgrade for $350.

Micro Clock MkIII XBFeatures

Ultra-low jitter, harmonically-enhanced word clock signal generation

Dimmable frequency display

8 selectable sample rates (44.1 kHz, 48 kHz, 88.2 kHz, 96 kHz, 176.4 kHz, 192 kHz, 352.8 kHz, and 384 kHz)

6 BNC outputs with dedicated output drivers for maximum isolation

RCA S/PDIF output

Optical S/PDIF output

AES output

Full & 1/2 rack removable rack ears

Locking frequency selector knob

Micro Clock MkIII XBSpecs

Jitter: 0.6 pS RMS (BNC outputs)

Outputs: 6 BNC, 1 XLR AES, 1 RCA S/PDIF, 1 Optical S/PDIF (recommended max. cable length = 1,000 ft of high quality, 75Ω coaxial cable)

BNC: 75 Ω, 5 VAC unterminated

RCA S/PDIF: 75 Ω, unbalanced

AES XLR: 110 Ω, balanced

Clock Frequencies: BNC (kHz) - 44.1, 48, 88.2, 96, 176.4, 192, 352.8, 384 RCA S/PDIF & AES (kHz) - 44.1, 48, 88.2, 96, 176.4, 192 Optical S/PDIF (kHz) – 44.1, 48, 88.2, 96

Power: 9 VDC (6 W power consumption)

Power connector: 2.1mm barrel connector with 5.5mm outer diameter (center pin positive)

