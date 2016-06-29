Shotoku Expands Presence in India with Appointment of New Regional Sales Manager

Kawasaki, Japan — Shotoku Broadcast Systems, the well-established leader in manual and robotic camera support and virtual reality tracking, has named Ashish Srivastava its new Regional Sales Manager to help expand the company’s presence in India. Recognizing the growing demand for reliable broadcast camera support equipment and professional staff in the region, Srivastava, with more than 16 years of experience in the broadcast industry — both in government and private verticals — will play a vital role in India as a key part of Shotoku’s global growth strategy.

"I am quite excited to become a part of the winning team at Shotoku,” says Srivastava. “Shotoku is an established brand and I look forward to being able to apply my experience, contacts and relationships in this new position and help expand the company’s presence in this very important market.”

According to Ken Takahashi, Global Sales Director, Shotoku, “India is, and will always remain, a major power in the media industry. Ashish is pivotal in our expansion efforts, bringing the superior quality that comes with the Shotoku brand to more people than ever before. On behalf of the entire Shotoku team, we welcome Ashish Srivastava on board as Regional Sales Manager.”

Srivastava will be based in New Delhi. He can be reached at: ashish@shotoku.tv

