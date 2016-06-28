Red Giant Universe 2.0 Expands its Creative Force with Major Updates

Portland, OR – June 28, 2016 – Red Giant today released Red Giant Universe 2.0, a major update to the company’s GPU-accelerated plugins for editors and motion graphics artists. With more than 60 tools that run in Adobe® Premiere® Pro CC, Adobe After Effects® CC, Apple Final Cut Pro X, Apple Motion, Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve, HitFilm and Sony Vegas, the Red Giant Universe 2.0 update includes four new and 29 updated plugins, plus a brand new user experience that makes it easy to preview and apply effects. And for the first time ever, the Red Giant Universe is coming to the Volume Licensing Program, making it easier than ever for large organizations to take advantage of the massive collection of Red Giant Universe plugins. This update also brings support for the just-released Adobe Creative Cloud™ 2015.3 to Universe.

VIDEO:What’s new in Red Giant Universe 2.0



A Focus on Motion Graphics

This major update to Red Giant Universe features a special focus on motion graphics plugins, including the following new tools and updates to:

HUD Components: Instantly create Heads-Up Display elements for use in motion graphics; this tool is packed with tons of presets, element shapes and behaviors for creating a variety of HUD effects.

Instantly create Heads-Up Display elements for use in motion graphics; this tool is packed with tons of presets, element shapes and behaviors for creating a variety of HUD effects. Line: Easily generate a line between two points to simulate flight paths, travel indicators on a map, and a variety of additional motion graphics; draw it as a curving bezier path or a straight line, change the color and style of the line, as well as the start and end points and how they animate over time.

Easily generate a line between two points to simulate flight paths, travel indicators on a map, and a variety of additional motion graphics; draw it as a curving bezier path or a straight line, change the color and style of the line, as well as the start and end points and how they animate over time. Logo Motion: Instantly make logos and text more interesting and dynamic by animating imagery on and off the screen with a hinge style swing, slide on, or a slightly eased in and out “pop.”

Instantly make logos and text more interesting and dynamic by animating imagery on and off the screen with a hinge style swing, slide on, or a slightly eased in and out “pop.” Color Stripe: Create a transition that uses layered blocks of color wiping across the screen to reveal a second layer.

A New User Experience

Red Giant has updated the user experience on 22 Universe tools with a new visual preset browser that makes previewing effects easier than ever. Users can view an animated preview of the effect simply by hovering over the effect in the browser window, then apply it instantly by clicking on the image of the desired preset.



New Features

Along with the new user experience, 18 Red Giant Universe tools have been updated with additional new features, including:

Holomatrix II , which now includes new distortion effects based on holographic imagery from films like “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay.”

, which now includes new distortion effects based on holographic imagery from films like “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay.” Camera Shake , which has been redesigned and enhanced to make it simple to quickly achieve a variety of realistic camera shakes with little to no effort - great for enhancing action sequences, and for simulating various camera setups and scenarios - such as filming with a car mount, on a boat, and even in an earthquake.

, which has been redesigned and enhanced to make it simple to quickly achieve a variety of realistic camera shakes with little to no effort - great for enhancing action sequences, and for simulating various camera setups and scenarios - such as filming with a car mount, on a boat, and even in an earthquake. Unmult, which now offers additional controls to help users precisely remove black backgrounds from footage and create an alpha channel, a useful tool for compositing footage of fire, smoke, water and more.

As Seen on TV

Red Giant Universe has been used on “Saturday Night Live,” “Portlandia,” “Documentary Now,” “Kung Fury,” and much more.



Update to Red Giant Universe 2.0

As an existing Universe customer, you can download the latest version of Red Giant Link and update to Universe 2.0 in Link’s Universe panel. Link can also be updated within the app, by using the “Check for Updates Now” menu item.



How to Purchase

New Red Giant Universe customers can purchase a subscription or download a free trial athttp://redgiant.com/universe.

To learn more about Red Giant products, please visit http://www.redgiant.com/products/.

Now Available in the Red Giant Volume Program

For the first time ever, Red Giant Universe is available in Red Giant’s Volume Program, the flexible and affordable solution for customers who need 5 or more floating licenses. Learn more atredgiant.com/volume/.



The Red Pledge

Red Pledge is Red Giant commitment to customer happiness, with no purchasing hassles. Learn about the Red Pledge guarantee at www.redgiant.com/redpledge/.



About Red Giant

Red Giant is a software company made up of talented artists and technologists who collaborate to create unique tools for filmmakers, editors, VFX artists, and motion designers. Our company culture is focused on finding balance between work and life – we call it “the double bottom line” – this philosophy helps us ignore complexity in favor of building simple tools that yield giant results. Over the last decade, our products (like Magic Bullet, Trapcode and PluralEyes) have become the standard in film and broadcast post-production. With over 200,000 users, it’s nearly impossible to watch 20 minutes of TV without seeing our software in use. From our experiences as artists and filmmakers, we aspire to not only provide tools for artists, but inspiration as well. Watch our films, learn from over 200 free tutorials, or try our software atwww.redgiant.com.



