Delvcam HDMI/SDI Cross-Conversion Monitor Features Waveform & Vector Scope

Mount Marion, N.Y. –June 22, 2016 - Delvcam, a US based design and engineering firm that specializes in professional LCD video production monitors, announces the addition of the 7-inch DELV-HD7-HSC HDMI/SDI cross-conversion monitor to their line of professional broadcast monitors.

"We are very excited to add this advanced and affordable monitor to our product line,” commented Dan Coscarella, product manager at Delvcam.“The built-in HDMI/SDI cross- conversion and the many onscreen displays eliminate the need and expense for adding extra equipment to your set up making it an ideal reference monitor for all stages of video production.”

The Delvcam DELV-HD7-HSC 7-inch LCD monitor with a 16:10 panel integrates HDMI/SDI cross-conversion and advanced features such as waveform, vector scope, and histogram displays into one compact unit. Designed for camera operators, directors, and cinematographers, the DELV-HD7-HSC features HDMI and 3G-SDI inputs with HDMI/SDI cross converter outputs, a full HD 1920 x 1200 resolution, and a high contrast ratio of 1000:1. Other features include 170° viewing angles, an audio level meter, and a color level indicator.

