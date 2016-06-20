Panavision Integrates Cooke’s /i Technology

Cooke Optics, the multi-award winning manufacturer of precision lenses for film and television, is delighted to announce that the leading motion picture equipment manufacturer Panavision has joined the growing list of /i Technology Partners, pledging to build support for the /i Technology protocol into its portfolio in the future.



Cooke's /i Technology is an open metadata protocol that enables film and digital cameras to automatically record key lens data for every frame shot and provide it to post-production teams digitally.



Les Zellan, chairman of Cooke Optics, said, “Cooke is delighted to welcome Panavision to the growing list of leading manufacturers supporting the /i Technology partnership. /i Technology enables camera teams to capture vital information that provides incredible efficiencies for post and VFX teams, allowing them to track shots more accurately.”



“At Panavision, we are dedicated to providing our customers with the latest innovations to streamline their workflow,” said Panavision’s Chief Operating Officer Mark Howorth. “Cooke’s /i Technology offers metadata from camera through post, helping to communicate the vision of the creative team. Supporting filmmakers is always our first priority, and this partnership further expands our ability to provide unparalleled service.”



Other manufacturers that have adopted the /i Technology protocol include:



•Aaton •ANDRA •Angenieux •ARRI •Atomos •Avid •Birger Engineering •Canon •Cinematography Electronics •CMotion •Codex •Element Technica •Fujifilm •Global Boom International Ltd (GBI) •IB/E Optics •Mark Roberts Motion Control •Optitek •Ovide •Preston Cinema Systems •RED Digital Cinema •Service Vision •Sony •The Foundry •The Pixel Farm •Transvideo •Vision Research (Ametek) •Zeiss



# # #