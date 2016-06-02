FSR+Connectrac Targets Pro AV & ICT Markets with Floor-based Cabling Solutions at InfoComm 2016 Show

New Partnership Leads Way for Wireways Line to Make InfoComm Debut

Woodland Park, NJ — Earlier this year, FSR, a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of infrastructure products for the audio/video, Information and Communications Technologies (ICT), education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, announced its partnership with Connectrac, manufacturer of the Wireways floor-based series of cablemanagement solutions. Now, the FSR+Connectrac Wireways Line will be making its InfoComm debut at this year’s show and will be on display at FSR’s Booth C7730.

“We are truly excited to bring this newly launched solution, as well as our newly branded partnership with Connectrac, to the pro AV market at this year’s InfoComm show,” says Jan Sandri, FSR president. “The Wireways Line allows users to bring power, data and communications from the wall to all interior commercial applications. FSR+Connectrac will allow FSR to extend its product line and offer customers the ability to run cabling across the floor in an organized fashion, while the wiring remains unseen. We recognize that this as a natural fit with our existing product lines and we‘ll be able to expand Connectrac’s reach into the AV/ICT infrastructure market while at the same time, extend our own existing family of products.”

FSR+Connectrac offers users in the professional AV/ICT market two ADC Compliant options: In-Carpet Wireway, that furnishes discreet and elegant AV, IT, and power connectivity in open interior carpeted spaces of all kinds, and the On-Floor Wireway, which installs directly on top of any type of flooring.

The In-Carpet Wireway combines an extruded aluminum central wireway flanked by ultra-low sloping floor transition ramps, creating a subtle, powerful and beautiful cable pathway solution for virtually any need. Extremely durable and flexible, the FSR+ Connectrac In-Carpet Wireway offers a multitude of power options and AV/IT capabilities. FSR+ Connectrac is ideal for open space connectivity.

The FSR+Connectrac On-Floor Wireway system installs directly on top of any type of flooring. Also durable and low-profile, it offers a wide array of power/AV/IT/telecom connectivity options. The FSR+Connectrac On-Floor Wireway leads the industry in both ease of installation and capacity for AV/IT cables. In-Carpet and On-Floor Wireways are the best solutions when aesthetics, speed of installation, flexibility and value are critical.

For use in conference rooms, huddle areas, collaboration spaces, workstations, training rooms and classrooms, both Wireway options offer such features as: low-profile extruded aluminum wireway, cable pathway with no core drilling or trenching, multitude of power and AV/IT options, pre-wired power components for speedy installation, removable wireway top cap for ease of changing cables, multiple finishes, and they are ADA compliant. The In-Carpet Wireway offers moisture-resistant MDF floor transition ramps; On-Floor Wireway installs directly on top of any type of flooring and is ideal for low-traffic areas.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the AV/IT, Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), corporate, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes and wireways, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless scaling switchers and HDBaseT signal delivery solutions.

FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. The Company is also an HDBaseT Alliance Adopter Member. For more information: www.fsrinc.com .







