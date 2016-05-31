Join Adorama, Intel and Canon for 6th Annual Sunday Family Funday Street Fair in Manhattan on June 5th

New York, NY – May 31, 2016 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio, imaging and electronics retailers, is taking over 18th Street (between 5th and 6th Avenues) once again for the 6th annual Adorama Sunday Family Funday Street Fair on June 5th from 10 AM to 4 PM. Free for all to attend, the Street Fair is the perfect summer kickoff for families, sports fans and tech gurus alike. Join hosts Adorama, Intel and Canon for carnival games, meet and greets with superstar football players like New York Giants’ wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., complimentary photography workshops and more – and enjoy a free serving of popcorn* to celebrate! Attendees 18 and up will even have the chance to win a Samsung 55” Class 4K SUHD Smart LED TV simply by registering online. Don’t miss a packed day of fun in Manhattan!

Get a sneak peek of this year’s Adorama Sunday Family Funday Street Fair

*Coupon available on Adorama Street Fair landing page

Exclusive Meet and Greet Opportunity with Odell Beckham, Jr.

What better way to memorialize the day than a photo opportunity with New York Giants star Odell Beckham, Jr.? Be sure to arrive early for a special chance to meet and get a photograph with the NFL wide receiver between 1 PM and 3 PM.

Also in attendance will be a number of other New York Giants players, who will be joining in on the festivities in the afternoon. Meet and greet players include:

Joe Morris, NY Giants (1982-88), member of the 1987 Super Bowl XXI Champions; 12 PM – 2 PM

David Diehl, NY Giants (2003-2013), 2X Super Bowl Champion (XLII & XLVI); 12 PM – 2 PM

Chris Snee, NY Giants (2004-2013), 2X World Champion; 11 AM – 1 PM

Shaun O’Hara, NY Giants (2004-2010), 2007 World Champion; 11 AM – 1 PM

Shop the Latest Photo, Video, Audio and Electronics Gear from Top Industry Vendors

Visit vendor tables up and down the block to sample the latest offerings in photo, video, audio, electronics and more at the Adorama Street Fair. Attendees will also be privy to news on Adorama deals and discounts on products available that day at the Adorama superstore, located at 42 W. 18th Street.

Street fair vendors will include AdoramaPix, Adorama Trade, Alienware, Apple, Asus, Audio Technica, Bose, Canon, Dell, Fender, Fuji, Intel, Lenovo, Lexar, LG, Manfrotto, Nest, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Pelican, Polk, Ricoh, Samson, Samsung, SanDisk, Sennheiser, Shure, Sony, Tamron, Tascam and Wacom.

Enter to Win a Samsung 55” Class 4K SUHD Smart LED TV

Street Fair attendees aged 18 and older are invited to enter Adorama’s Samsung 55” Smart LED TV raffle giveaway. The Samsung 55” Smart LED TV features revolutionary Quantum Dot nano-crystal technology, sharp high dynamic range, 4K ultra high definition and smart features for the optimal viewing experience. For more contest details, please visit the Sunday Family Funday raffle giveaway page.

Help in the Fight Against Cystic Fibrosis with Boomer Esiason

Looking to give back to the NYC community? Join Boomer Esiason of WFAN’s Boomer & Carton Show at the Street Fair, who will be there to raise money to help in the fight against Cystic Fibrosis. Stop by the WFAN booth between 1 PM and 3 PM to meet Boomer, and any time between 10 AM and 4 PM to make a donation to the Boomer Esiason Foundation.

Learn Photography from the Experts in the Adorama Learning Center Tent

Throughout the day, Adorama photography experts will be on hand to give complimentary workshops and tutorials on the latest photography techniques, tips and tricks. From novice to professional, every Street Fair attendee will walk away with a new perspective on the craft. Stop by the Adorama Learning Center Tent to meet with and hear from the following photographers:

Al Espinosa – 11 AM

Miguel Quiles – 12 PM

Tamara Lackey – 1 PM

David Bergman – 2 PM

Daniel Norton – 3 PM

ADORAMA: More Than a Camera Store

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio and computer retailers. Serving customers for more than 40 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for imaging and consumer electronics. Adorama’s vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix; resources and gear for photographers, filmmakers, production studios, broadcasting and post houses, and recording artists through Adorama Pro; pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company; and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free creative education in online channels such as the popular Adorama TV.

Adorama is listed as one of the top five electronics retailers by Consumer Reports, “Best of the Web” by Forbes.com, Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants.

Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.

NY Giants Wide Receiver, Odell Beckham Jr.