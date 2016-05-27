Domo showcases new brand and exciting products at Broadcast Asia 2016

The change followed an announcement in January 2016 by former parent company Cobham Plc that Cobham Tactical Communications and Surveillance had been sold as part of a Cobham Plc strategy to divest “non-core” entities, several of which were sold by Cobham over the past year. Domo is now owned by Marlin Equity Partners, a leading private equity firm based in Los Angeles, California.

The upshot for customers is that the new ownership provides exciting opportunities that will significantly enhance Domo’s products and services. The company operates independently under Marlin ownership and is well-positioned for growth.

Domo Broadcast Sales Manager (APAC) Sue Gilks said, “Our customers are our highest priority and all existing support and communication channels have been enhanced under own new ownership. The products we are introducing to the APAC market at Broadcast Asia are in part derived from what we know to be highly significant requirements for broadcasters and production teams throughout the region.”

On Stand 5B1-06 Domo is introducing the SOLO7-OBTx, a modular, ultra-small camera-back transmitter that features 1080p60 and 4:2:2 with integrated camera control. It also includes swappable RF modules (340MHz – 8.6GHz) and H.264/MPEG-4 AVC video encoding. The transmitter’s exceptionally low latency and ultra-low power consumption are especially important for superior, extended field performance.

The other exciting development for Broadcast Asia is the SOLO8 SDR (“software-defined radio”), a dual-input HD-SDI COFDM and IP mesh transmitter that includes integral video analytics, recording, and IP streaming. IP Mesh is self-forming, and self-healing, which means that it constantly finds the ideal route to send high quality data in environments often found in Asia that are too difficult for any other RF solution.

Gilks added, “Our extensive experience in our market, coupled with listening very closely to our existing and prospective customers over the years, has guided our choice of products to showcase this year. We have every reason to believe Broadcast Asia delegates will be very excited by what we have to offer.”