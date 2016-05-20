Free webinar for a Live Web Demo of mxfSPEEDRAIL hosteb by MOG and Piston Media Group

On May, 25th, MOG will organize a free webinar, led by Rui Amor, MOG’s Field Applications Engineer, and its corporate partner for the US market, Piston Media Group, represented by Josh Phillippi, CEO/Founder.

The webinar will be focusing on how broadcasters and production houses can easily integrate mxfSPEEDRAIL technology into its existing workflow environment to reduce ingest time, free editing suites, eliminate manual ingest tasks and reduce costs, while maintaining the maximum interoperability and flexibility.

Working with multiple vendors and systems can represent a true nightmare when it comes to ingest, capture, organize and delivery your assets. Join MOG and Piston Media Group to learn how you can easily bridge your media gaps with mxfSPEEDRAIL.

Webinar: Live Web Demo of MOG mxfSPEEDRAIL (Automating your production workflow)

Registrations here.