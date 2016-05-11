VITEC IPTV Sports Venue Solution Will be on Display at 2016 CSVA Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- May 5, 2016 -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, will showcase its IPTV Sports Venue Solution in booth 21 at the 2016 Collegiate Sports Video Association (CSVA) Conference, May 9-12, at the Hyatt Regency in Cincinnati, Ohio.

"From professional sports to the collegiate level, our IPTV Sports Venue Solution provides a scalable, affordable way to create a truly memorable experience that fans can't get at home," said Lionel Zajde, general manager of U.S. Operations, VITEC. "An arena can simply leverage existing TVs and incorporate our latest IP distribution technology to turn every display into an opportunity to not only engage and entertain fans, but also create new revenue opportunities."

VITEC's EZ TV is an integral platform to the company's cutting-edge IPTV Sports Venue Solution, which allows any stadium or arena to stream high-quality live, on-demand, or recorded video over its existing IP infrastructure. By transforming every display into a digital asset that people can connect with and dwell on, VITEC's solution creates highly effective sponsorship inventory. The IPTV Sports Venue Solution features low latency across all displays, synchronized playback, efficient scalability, and intuitive Web-based admin capabilities.

At the 2016 CSVA Conference, VITEC will highlight the latest enhancements to its IPTV Sports Venue Solution, including the ability to use robust hardware-based IPTV end-points to create video-rich digital signage that blends real-time video and marketing content. EZ TV's scalable architecture provides customers with a complete solution for managing live feeds, on-demand content, and an unlimited number of digital signage layouts as well as effectively distribute to thousands of IPTV and signage end-points, PC users, and mobile clients. The centralized, intuitive Web-based interface for management and monitoring allows for rapid deployment and low operating costs.

More information about VITEC and the CSVA Conference is available at www.vitec.com.

# # #

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

All company and product names used herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners. © 2016 VITEC

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/160505VITEC.docx

Photo Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_EZ_IPTV.jpg

Visit VITEC at 2016 CSVA Conference, Booth 21

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=VITEC%20IPTV%20Sports%20Venue%20Solution%20Will%20be%20on%20Display%20at%202016%20CSVA%20Conference%20-%20http://goo.gl/cftgbF

Follow VITEC:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vitec-multimedia

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Vitec_MM

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/vitecmm