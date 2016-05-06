RUSHWORKS Earns Two Presitgious Media Awards at NAB 2016

Flower Mound, TX • RUSHWORKS, Texas-based provider of low cost, high performance television production, automation and presentation capture and streaming systems, is proud to announce that its new PTX Universal PanTilt head, designed to expand the universe of integrated robotic lighting and video control, has earned two prominent industry awards from the media at this year’s 2016 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The PTX Universal PanTilthead is the recipient of NewBay Media’s Best of Show Award, presented at the 2016 NAB Show in Las Vegas by Digital Video magazine, as well as BroadcastBeat’s first place honor in the Originality category.

According to Eric Trabb, NewBay Media Broadcast & Video Group Vice President & Group Publisher, “Recognition with an award at the NAB Show from NewBay Media’s Broadcast & Video Group is a strong vote of confidence and admiration from our leading industry publications.”

Designed to work with the Blackmagic Design Micro Studio Camera 4K and other standalone cameras and camcorders from Sony, Canon, Panasonic and JVC that support LANC control, PTX provides not only pan and tilt, but also control of zoom, focus, iris, and record start/stop, if the cameras support the commands.

“While our new PTX Universal PanTilthead offers users many outstanding features, it’s the addition of full DMX control that defines the singular point-of-difference with this versatile solution,” says Rush Beesley, President of RUSHWORKS. “For the first time, lighting directors and scene designers can include video cameras in their DMX universes, using DMX consoles to block shots using one or more cameras in their scene definitions. We are thrilled and honored that our new solution has received attention from such industry leading media outlets as NewBay Media and BroadcastBeat.”

Using the RUSHWORKS PTX Universal PanTilt head, industry professionals can iso-record one or more cameras for post-event video editing … and can send the video outputs to IMAG displays and/or incorporate them in their media server outputs. The PTX has a unique fixture profile that can be loaded into the most popular lighting consoles and software for integrated lighting and video show design.

PTX camera control is also featured in RUSHWORKS’ VDESK and REMO Integrated PTZ Production Systems, which already include three unique user interfaces: CLASSIC, PRODUCER and TalkingPoints™, along with the new TALK-TAKE™ automated video switching feature, also introduced at NAB, that’s based on active microphone detection. CTRL R is a simple software utility that controls up to four PTZ or PTX fixtures, with nine presets that can be saved and named for simple touch screen recall.

Markets currently benefiting from the use of VDESK and REMO solutions include city and state governments, court systems, school districts, houses of worship, radio stations, entertainment venues, lecture and presentation halls and more.

About RUSHWORKS

Founded in 2001, RUSHWORKS provides low-cost, high-performance television production, automation and video streaming solutions. These scalable and extensible solutions integrate networked video and graphics servers and encoders with "powerfully simple" automation software for Houses of Worship, Broadcast, Cable, PEG channels, Meetings, Events and Digital Signage. The company also designs and installs turnkey integrated media solutions for city government channels, including automation systems, encoders, audio support systems, large screen monitors, video presenter solutions, and other meeting room AV support. For further information: http://www.rushworks.tv

