Cinegy to make first appearance at Broadcast Asia 2016

Munich, Germany 3 May 2016 – In its first ever appearance at Broadcast Asia, Cinegy, which develops and produces software technology for digital video processing, asset management, video compression and automation, and playout, will feature all of its new products, led by Cinegy Air PRO 11, the latest version of its real-time playout server and multi-channel broadcast automation software.

Cinegy will exhibit its class leading software and codecs at Daxco Digital, Stand 4G2-04.

Cinegy Managing Director, co-owner, and co-founder Daniella Weigner said, “We’re very excited about participating in Broadcast Asia. We’ve already enjoyed great success in the region, but the first hand exposure to the regional broadcasters and playout facility owners afforded by the region’s most prestigious trade show will be invaluable.”

In addition to support for high frame rate Ultra HD formats (50/60p), Cinegy Air PRO Version 11 has integrated HEVC stream encoding with specific NVidia graphics cards, plus the ability if required to offload HEVC and H.264 stream encoding to the NVidia GPU.

Users can use commodity hardware to stream UHD; and because Version 11 includes a loudness limiter and Dolby E encoding and decoding, external devices or internal software used for compliance, decoding, or subtitling can be eliminated. Importantly for Broadcast Asia, Version 11 also supports Australia’s OP42/47 subtitling requirements.

Air PRO Version 11 also includes Cinegy’s in-built channel branding, which makes it easy to control multiple channels that air identical content but require regionalised commercials and branding.

Also featuring at Broadcast Asia will be Cinegy Archive, an innovative media asset management solution for any organization with an archive or multiple productions to manage. Cinegy Archive takes advantage of the power of Cinegy Archive databases to drive new features for news production workflows, including improved newsroom management with newswire import services.

Cinegy media management software applications that run on top of Cinegy Archive can also be explored at Broadcast Asia, including Cinegy Capture, Cinegy Desktop, Cinegy Convert, Cinegy Air, and others designed for every stage of the digital production process.

Finally, Cinegy will also feature details of two initiatives, “Cinegy as a Service” and “Cinegy Open Tools”. Cinegy as a Service means that all of Cinegy’s software technology, starting with Cinegy Air, is being ported to run via cloud-based services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), thereby enabling prospective users to test drive Cinegy technology in an HD or 4K cloud.

Cinegy Open Tools is a free and entirely open suite of tools and utilities such as high quality codec analysis and stream analyzer tools for broadcasters making the move to IP, or with plans to make other common workflow and/or playout transitions.

Weigner added, “Our aim is to drive the industry forward by leading from the front. We very much look forward to sharing our products and ideas with one of the world’s most vibrant broadcast markets.”