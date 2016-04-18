Blackmagic Design Announces Converter Upgrades with HDMI Instant Lock and 33 Point LUT Support

NAB 2016, Las Vegas, USA - April 18, 2016 - Blackmagic Design today announced free converter upgrades that add new features to both Mini Converter SDI to HDMI 4K and Teranex Mini SDI to HDMI 12G. Both models will now get the new HDMI Instant Lock feature. Teranex Mini also gets 33 point LUT support. The new features are available via a free software update from the Blackmagic Design website.

The new HDMI Instant Lock and 33 point LUT features will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2016 booth at #SL217.

HDMI televisions and projectors make great monitors, but they can take a long time to lock onto a signal when a new source is connected. The HDMI Instant Lock feature fixes this because it continues sending an active HDMI signal to the display while the SDI input is changed. It’s extremely fast, and if the new input is the same format as the previous signal, it can lock in as little as 1 frame. That means customers can install a Mini Converter SDI to HDMI 4K or a Teranex Mini SDI to HDMI 12G converter to the output of a router and, when the source is switched, the monitor updates instantly just like it would on a clean switch router.

In addition to HDMI Instant Lock, Teranex Mini SDI to HDMI 12G will also get new 33 point 3D LUT support, which are used to provide extremely high precision color conversions. This lets customers see what they’re shooting with custom looks, color and gamma applied in realtime while on set. The LUTs are applied to the SDI loop thru output and are also compatible with DaVinci Resolve. That means customers can use the same LUT on set and in post with DaVinci Resolve for a consistent color workflow.

The 33 point 3D LUT feature is targeted at customers in Hollywood that need a LUT for their prime color grading and edit monitor. Teranex Mini SDI to HDMI 12G with the new LUT support is also perfect for use on set. A 3D LUT can be used to load a custom camera gamma table for on set monitoring. Two separate 3D LUTs can be loaded via the Teranex Utility software from a computer over Ethernet. Customers can also use the optional Teranex Mini Smart Panel to enable or disable the 3D LUTs. The SDI loop thru output can also be selected to output the 3D LUT so customers can apply the LUTs to SDI video feeds in all SD, HD and Ultra HD formats up to 2160p60.

“HDMI Instant Lock and 33 point 3D LUT processing are major new features for Mini Converter SDI to HDMI and Teranex Mini SDI to HDMI 12G,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “Both of these features are exciting because they dramatically increase the quality and versatility of customers’ converters. Best of all, both of these new features are available absolutely free for customers that already own the converters!”

Availability and Price

The Mini Converter SDI to HDMI 4K HDMI Instant Lock upgrade is available now in the Converter 7.0 update, free of charge for all Blackmagic Mini Converter customers. Teranex Mini SDI to HDMI 12G upgrades are also available free of charge to existing customers in the Teranex 4.5 update. Both updates are available now for download from the Blackmagic Design website.

Press Photography

Product photos of the Blackmagic Mini Converter SDI to HDMI and Teranex Mini SDI to HDMI 12G, and all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.