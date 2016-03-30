Renewed Vision Launching Powerful, Dynamic Video Scoreboard Software at 2016 NAB Show

ATLANTA, March 30, 2016 — Renewed Vision will introduce the ProPresenter Scoreboard software-based score presentation system in booth N7112 at the upcoming 2016 NAB Show, taking place April 18-21 in Las Vegas. Building on the powerful video, graphics and text playout engine of the company’s award-winning ProPresenter live presentation and production platform, ProPresenter Scoreboard combines Renewed Vision’s hallmarks of ease of use, affordability and visually rich outputs with robust features and tailored user interfaces purpose-built for driving video-based scoreboards, targeted advertising and sports broadcasting.

ProPresenter Scoreboard’s advanced, multi-region presentation capabilities enable users to fully capitalize on the display flexibility of the modern LED scoreboards now proliferating in venues from high school athletic fields to college and professional sports arenas. Multiple, independently-controlled areas of the screen integrate scores, live video feeds, pre-recorded video, rotating advertisements, player profiles, dynamic statistics, externally-sourced data and more into immersive visual productions that engage audiences and drive revenue.

“Scoreboard presentation is a natural extension of our proven ability to flexibly combine video, graphics, text and external data feeds into high-quality, captivating displays,” said Brad Weston, president of Renewed Vision. “ProPresenter Scoreboard builds on that deep experience while addressing the unique operational needs of the sports market, providing venues with a robust, cost-effective solution that makes their scoreboard an even more integral part of their revenue generation and fan entertainment experience.”

For stadiums and gymnasiums that host a variety of sports, ProPresenter Scoreboard enables users to easily switch between template-based output layouts optimized for the specific score presentation needs of football, baseball, soccer, lacrosse and more. Operators can also change display layouts on-the-fly during an event to emphasize different visual elements, such as dedicating more of the screen to advertisements or live entertainment during halftime. The dynamic ad capability of Scoreboard, and ability to rotate any number of ads during games and events, further accelerates return on investment for the customer.

Like all Renewed Vision products, ProPresenter Scoreboard was designed to be exceptionally easy to use, with an intuitive software interface that can be quickly learned by volunteer, student and part-time operators. Dedicated scoring interfaces, tailored for each sport, accelerate and simplify the process of accurately entering scoring information and game data. ProPresenter Scoreboard also integrates easily with a wide range of third-party, external scoreboard controllers, enabling the use of traditional, tactile scorekeeping and clock management methods while creating compelling visual displays of all data feeds provided by the control console. Further enhancing operational flexibility, the software’s built-in web server allows users to update scores remotely from field level or anywhere in the venue using a tablet, mobile phone or laptop.

ProPresenter Scoreboard’s dynamic advertising capabilities increase revenue opportunities and the effectiveness of sponsor messages far beyond those of traditional, non-video scoreboards. An unlimited number of advertising zones can be defined in the scoreboard layout, each automatically rotating between multiple images, animations and video ads at user-defined intervals. The resulting revenue potential enables venues to quickly recoup their investment in both the software and the scoreboard itself, while the dynamic nature of the advertising can lead to greater audience retention, maximizing sponsor satisfaction. Comprehensive reports can be exported to provide advertisers with detailed metrics including impressions and total display time.

Costing a fraction of the price of existing scoreboard solutions, the software is affordable enough for high schools yet powerful and flexible enough for professional stadiums and arenas. ProPresenter Scoreboard further entrenches Renewed Vision’s presence in the sports venue market, where the company’s solutions have provided engaging live media experiences at a wide variety of international and regional athletic events.

ProPresenter Scoreboard is available immediately. For more information, please visit www.renewedvision.com/scoreboard.

About Renewed Vision

Founded in 2000, Renewed Vision’s mission is to offer reliable, purpose-built production software that enables organizations—spanning from churches to corporations—to create dynamic media experiences that enhance worship services, meetings and other special events. For more information on our product lines, including ProPresenter, ProVideoPlayer and ProVideoServer, please visit our website at www.renewedvision.com.

# # #