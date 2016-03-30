EditShare Accelerates Collaboration with New XStream EFS SSD Storage Solution

Boston, MA — March 30, 2016 —EditShare, atechnology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, today announced XStream EFS SSD, a powerful, scalable shared storage solution engineered for the extreme bandwidth requirements of uncompressed 4K and HD post-production as well as Digital Intermediate (DI), VFX and finishing projects. Debuting at NAB 2016 and on display at EditShare booth SL9716, the new product extends the award-winning EditShare EFS platform by combining Solid State Drives (SSD) with a new architecture that scales from a budget-friendly 8TB all the way up to 5PB+.

“With the launch of XStream EFS SSD, we are offering our customers a great new option to support their ultra high-bandwidth projects,” states Andy Liebman, CEO, EditShare. “EFS SSD is based on the same high-performance architecture as our very successful high-availability EFS flagship platform. The new solution can easily manage multiple streams of uncompressed 4K – even in formats such as DPX and EXR that can reach 1800 MB/sec – and can quickly scale as bandwidth and storage needs grow. We have designed the system so it can live alongside an existing spinning disk infrastructure, making the migration to high-bandwidth 4K/UHD cost efficient and seamless.”

The XStream EFS SSD design employs advanced small-feature-size NAND Flash modules (SSDs) to achieve exceptionally high performance, reliability and low power consumption. Equipped with either 40GbE or 10GbE LAN technology, EFS SSD can be the basis of a dedicated UHD production environment, or it can be integrated with an existing 10G or 40G production infrastructure. Liebman adds, “Clients can choose from a range of semi- to fully-populated server configurations as their current needs dictate. And then, as their 4K business grows, XStream EFS SSD users will have the option of pay-as-you-grow expansion.”

Available in 8TB, 16TB and 24TB chassis configurations, XStream EFS SSD scales from single servers to multi-node clusters capable of providing many PBs of capacity. All configurations deliver an easy-to-manage single global namespace; storage capacity that can be upgraded at any time; and Native Client connections that offer vastly improved performance and availability when compared to SMB and AFP network protocols. In addition, like its HDD-based cousins, XStream EFS SSD supports high-availability system configurations that protect media data and metadata from hardware disruptions. Like all EditShare shared storage solutions, the new XStream EFS SSD system seamlessly integrates with the EditShare Flow production MAM, which allows users to log, track, search and retrieve 4K/UHD assets across online, nearline and offline EditShare storage platforms, as well as with AirFlow, the web browser component of Flow that lets remote users browse, search, download and upload assets to support the review and approve process as well as remote editing.

XStream EFS – High Performance Storage Platform for All Your Workflow Needs

Since shipping at NAB last year, the XStream EFS high availability shared storage solution has become the core storage platform of choice for many of the world’s most successful facilities and productions, including WMHT, Sid Lee and RedSeven Entertainment. Powerful, affordable, easy-to-manage, highly reliable and highly scalable (5PB+), XStream EFS online media storage can cope with exploding media volumes, high data rates and the complexities of today’s collaborative production workflows. With the latest Native Client support delivering increased performance and resiliency, EFSis the only platform to combine efficiency, high bandwidth and extensive fault-tolerance (metadata, media data and hardware redundancy).

For more information on EditShare XStream EFS SSD and XStream EFS storage solutions, please visit http://www.editshare.com.

About EditShare

EditShare is a technology leader in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. Our groundbreaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world’s first 3-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

©2016 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contact

Anya Nelson

Zazil Media Group

Email: anya@zazilmediagroup.com

Tel: +1 (617) 817-6559

####