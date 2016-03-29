DigitalGlue Provides Multichannel Cable Network with Bridge Technologies Signal Analysis and Monitoring Solution

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. -DigitalGlue, system integrator and exclusive North American reseller for Bridge Technologies, recently designed and installed a signal monitoring and management system for a major multichannel cable network providing programming worldwide. The company will also service and support the system.

"Satellite distribution is still one of the world’s most efficient ways of broadcast distribution to cable operators," states Tim Anderson, DigitalGlue CEO. "When a single transponder is used for multichannel distribution, a proactive visual overview and measurement of actual and impending problems become essential."

The project includes an end-to-end solution for the analysis of the transport stream at their primary U.S. uplink facility. The configuration utilizes telco-grade Bridge Technologies VB120 Broadcast and VB272 DVB-S/S2 probes for powerful analysis of live satellite signals. The VB120 continuously measures signal loss, packet loss and packet jitter. Network engineers are now able to monitor RF parameters, such as signal level, pre/post FEC and signal margin, while also facilitating transport stream structural checks (ETR101-290).

The Bridge Technologies products provide intelligent alarming and logging throughout the system, allowing staff to quickly isolate and troubleshoot signal issues.The system includes a VideoBRIDGE Controller (VBC) for central management and status displaying of all monitored services. The VBC provides insight into network health and the flow of media streams throughout the network, and generates real-time alarms when any parameter exceeds pre-set thresholds. System engineers can access the VideoBRIDGE Controller from anywhere on the network and easily make point-to-point comparisons along the signal flow.

About DigitalGlue

DigitalGlue provides equipment, integration, and software development for the production and distribution of digital video. The company analyzes clients’ workflows to build optimized solutions for collaborate editing, automation, media asset management, storage, and archiving. From contribution to distribution, the DigitalGlue team works with customers to efficiently deliver their programming over fiber, cable, satellite, IPTV, and OTT.

DigitalGlue designs, integrates, and supports systems based on today’s needs, yet draw from years of real-world experience to engineer a technology path for tomorrow.

