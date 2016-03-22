RUSHWORKS to Expand Portfolio of Production Solutions with Launch of Four Additions at NAB 2016

Flower Mound, TX • RUSHWORKS, Texas-based provider of low cost, high performance television production, automation and presentation capture and streaming systems, is expanding its portfolio of production solutions with the addition of four new products to be unveiled at NAB 2016 in Booth SL 11808. The quartet includes: PTX Universal Pan/Tilt head, REMO UBEREMOTE and REMO ISOTOWER production and streaming configurations, and TALK-TAKE video switching software.

PTX™Universal PanTilt Head

PTXUniversal PanTilt Head, the successor to the company’s PT-MINI, provides significant improvements in payload handling and speed. It supports the Blackmagic Micro Studio 4K camera, as well as LANC equipped cameras from Sony, Canon, Panasonic and JVC. DMX daisy-chain control protocol is also supported.

The PTX Universal Pan/Tilt head is something the company is particularly excited about. “Now a producer can take a camera ‘where no camera has gone before’,” says Rush Beesley, President of RUSHWORKS, with a grin. “Being able to use virtually any of the new cameras, including DSLRs, with a pan and tilt robotic head opens a whole new universe of possibilities … especially since we support DMX control.”

REMO UBEREMOTE™

REMO UBEREMOTE is a small, ruggedized PTZ production and streaming configuration with a 17” touch screen interface. With four analog or SDI inputs, it’s designed for the rigors of field production. A lot of power and performance is packed into this tiny chassis, with a price point of just $7,995.

“With the dramatic rise in remote content production from all sectors, we’ve enhanced the ability to set up and strike very quickly,” said Beesley. “REMO UBEREMOTE is tiny and lightweight, so you can throw it in the back seat or carry it on the plane. But the included and sophisticated PTZ camera control remains our singular strength.”

REMO ISOTOWER™

REMO ISOTOWER provides up to eight inputs and a 17” touch screen, with plenty of “horsepower” to record both the switched program and up to eight ISO camera inputs. It’s configured in a ruggedized aluminum chassis with carrying handle, and a snap-on trolley with wheels and extension handle.

Both REMO UBEREMOTE and REMO ISOTOWER include all three of RUSHWORKS’ production interfaces: CLASSIC, PRODUCER and TalkingPoints™, providing a level of versatility and flexibility unmatched in the industry. The software engine includes on-screen display of all input sources, Preview and Program windows, DSK window, virtual switcher display, and over a dozen video transitions and effects such as Picture-in-Picture, Double-Box and Chroma-key.

All the features and functions of REMO are available in RUSHWORKS’ VDESK configurations for fixed site operations. They are available in 4U and 5U chassis with sliding rack mount shelves.

The systems record MPEG-2 or H.264, and simultaneously stream using the on-board Flash Media Live Encoder. Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements are also included, providing a turnkey portable solution with everything a producer needs for high-quality, multi-camera remote production and post-production.

TALK-TAKE™

TALK-TAKE is intelligent video switching software that automatically determines PTZ camera preset selection based on active microphone detection - without a video operator present. Using a set of user-definable rules that emulate switching dynamics, it’s ideal for meetings and teleconferences. TALK-TAKE is included with RUSHWORKS’ VDESK and REMO PRODUCER interface.

About RUSHWORKS

Founded in 2001, RUSHWORKS provides low-cost, high-performance television production, automation and video streaming solutions. These scalable and extensible solutions integrate networked video and graphics servers and encoders with "powerfully simple" automation software for Houses of Worship, Broadcast, Cable, PEG channels, Meetings, Events and Digital Signage. The company also designs and installs turnkey integrated media solutions for city government channels, including automation systems, encoders, audio support systems, large screen monitors, video presenter solutions, and other meeting room AV support. For further information: http://www.rushworks.tv

Company Contact: Rush Beesley, President

888.894.RUSH (7874) / solutions@RUSHWORKS.tv

Press Contact: Harriet Diener / Desert Moon

845.512.8283 /harriet@desertmoon.tv

Email for NAB Booth Appointment