Volicon to Present on Closed Captioning Compliance Workflow at PBS Technology Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- March 22, 2016 -- Volicon today announced that Andrew Sachs, the company's vice president of product management, will present during the PBS Technology Conference (TechCon16), April 13-15, at the Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. In a session titled "Closed Captioning Quality Lifecycle" and scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on April 15, Sachs will join Steve Scheel, senior director, media operations, PBS, to present a straightforward solution that reduces the cost and complexity of maintaining broadcast compliance with FCC requirements.

"The FCC's most recently published rules governing closed captioning make it clear that broadcasters and video programming distributors must not only pursue best practices with their captioning providers, but also deploy their own monitoring and correction procedures to ensure caption quality and compliance," said Sachs. "With the explosive growth in distribution outlets forcing broadcasters to generate, manage, and monitor a massive number of media files, it has become impossible for many broadcasters to address closed captioning compliance using manual approaches."

Sachs and Scheel will discuss topics including the comparison of broadcast caption quality against the original caption quality report done prior to file-based distribution and how this approach enables more effective identification and isolation of potential errors in the broadcast chain. The presentation will also cover an automated solution that has been implemented at PBS to ensure caption compliance and improve the viewer experience while controlling costs.

Further information about PBS TechCon16 is available at www.pbstechconference.org. Information about Volicon and the company's complete product portfolio is available at www.volicon.com.

About Volicon

Volicon is the leading provider of enterprise media intelligence solutions serving the needs of broadcasters, networks, cable operators, and governments worldwide. The Observer® Media Intelligence Platform" provides powerful tools for content creation and repurposing, compliance monitoring, ad verification, competitive analysis, and quality-of-service monitoring. Volicon solutions are used by all stakeholders in the media enterprise from engineering to the executive suite. Volicon systems are deployed by more than 1,000 customers in more than 65 countries worldwide. Volicon is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. More information is available at www.volicon.com.

Photo Caption: Andrew Sachs, Vice President of Product Management at Volicon

