Cinegy releases Cinegy Air PRO Version 11 at NAB 2016

Cinegy, which develops and produces software technology for digital video processing, asset management, video compression and automation and playout today announced the launch of Cinegy Air PRO Version 11, its latest real-time playout server and multi-channel broadcast automation software.

In addition to support for high frame rate Ultra HD formats (50/60p), Cinegy Air PRO Version 11 has integrated HEVC stream encoding with specific NVidia graphics cards, plus the ability if required to offload HEVC and H.264 stream encoding to the NVidia GPU.

Cinegy Managing Director Daniella Weigner said, “With Version 11, users can use commodity hardware to stream UHD. No other equipment is required. And because Version 11 includes a loudness limiter and Dolby E encoding and decoding, external devices or internal software used for compliance, decoding, or subtitling can be eliminated.”

Cinegy Air PRO Version 11’s loudness limiter enables users to ensure that content complies with EBU R128 and CALM loudness regulations. For Australian broadcasters, Version 11 also supports OP42/47 subtitling requirements.

Version 11 also sports Cinegy’s next-generation of in-built channel branding, which works in a cloud or virtual environment. This makes it easy to control multiple channels that air the same content but require regionalized commercials and branding.

Existing Cinegy Air users with a valid service level agreement can upgrade to Version 11 at no cost.

