Neutrik USA Appoints Bryan Sherrel Finance Director

Charlotte, NC – March 2016… Neutrik, recognized globally as the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional connectivity solutions for audio, video, and data, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bryan Sherrel to the position of Finance Director. In his new capacity, Sherrel will direct Neutrik USA’s financial planning and accounting practices with lending institutions, shareholders, and the financial community. He commenced work on February 1, 2016 and is stationed at the company headquarters in Charlotte.

In his new capacity, Sherrel will manage financial transactions of Neutrik USA according to international finance standards, local laws, and the company’s established accounting practices. Key responsibilities include overseeing and directing the preparation and issuance of the corporation's annual report, managing and organizing corporate records, as well as overseeing and directing the preparation and issuance of the company’s transfer pricing study. Further, he will also be responsible for reporting risk assessments, lead company negotiations and management of Neutrik USA partners, and analyze and report studies of general economic, business, and financial conditions and their impact on Neutrik’s policies and operations.

Sherrel’s background makes him well qualified for his position with Neutrik USA. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer for Hartmann USA, Inc. of Rock Hill, SC. Prior to this, he held the positions of Director – Corporate Tax, Treasury & Legal, SAP Implementation Project Manager, and Global Business Unit Financial Controller for BSN Medical Inc. of Charlotte. Sherrel also served with Ernst & Young LLP in a variety of capacities.

Reflecting on his new position with the company, Sherrel offered the following comments, “I am very pleased to be joining the Neutrik USA team. In my short time with the organization, I have come to appreciate Neutrik’s esteemed position within the music, professional audio, audiovisual, and broadcast markets. With so many connectivity solutions for such a wide range of applications and, with the company’s foray into wireless connectivity, I have come to appreciate what a vibrant organization this is. I look forward to helping the company run a tight ship in terms of its financial practices and to help foster its continued growth.”

Peter Milbery, President of Neutrik USA, echoes Sherrel’s enthusiasm, “I am very pleased to have Bryan joining us. Bryan beings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to our organization that, I’m confident, will benefit the company as we go forward. All of us here at Neutrik USA welcome him to the team and look forward to working with him.”

About Neutrik USA

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Neutrik USA, a subsidiary of Neutrik AG, is the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional connectivity solutions. Neutrik manufactures a wide array of XLR connectors and receptacles, jacks and plugs, fiber optic connector systems, wireless systems and accessories for a broad range of customers ranging from rock bands to lighting design and industrial equipment to broadcast studios. For more information, please visit Neutrik USA online at http://www.neutrik.us/, http://www.experience-neutrik.com/, and become a part of its social network family at www.facebook.com/Neutrik.

