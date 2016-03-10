John O'Keefe Expands Broadcast Pro with Search and Recruit Services

Shelton, CT • John T. O’Keefe, founder and managing director of Broadcast Pro, has announced that search, recruitment and placement services have been added to the firm’s growing list of capabilities. Broadcast Pro, now in its fifth year, provides sales, marketing, business development, product design & engineering and executive management consulting to manufacturers and service providers in the international broadcast space.

O’Keefe says the addition of search, recruitment and placement services underscores the company's founding principles. “Broadcast Pro was established to help companies achieve their goals through sales and marketing programs individually designed to leverage strengths and minimize weaknesses. We believe a company’s reputation and success rests on its people, and we’re dedicated to matching companies with candidates that fit in comfortably with the company’s culture and contribute to its productivity. Finding the right candidate for each position is a win-win situation. It will facilitate a long-term business relationship that leads to professional growth for the candidate, and profitability for the company.”

O’Keefe launched Broadcast Pro with over 25 years of successful experience establishing and supporting worldwide distribution networks, key national accounts and OEM accounts. His track record includes serving as President/CEO of ProSource, an international marketing and sales organization specializing in the import/distribution of broadcast and motion picture equipment, and before that as vice president of sales and marketing for Anton Bauer. O’Keefe is a member of NAB, SMPTE and the Digital Cinema Society.

Broadcast Pro’s well-respected clientele comprises a wide variety of broadcast suppliers, system integrators, manufacturers, distributors and resellers, including: ARRI, AAdynTech, BHV Broadcast, Chimera, PAG, Shotoku and Vocas Systems.

