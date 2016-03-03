Delvcam Introduces Two New Multi-Format 3G-HD Rackmount Video Monitors

Mount Marion, N.Y. – March 3, 2016 - Delvcam, a worldwide leader in the design and manufacture of cost-effective professional LCD video production monitors, introduces two multi-format 3G-HD rackmount video monitors.

The Delvcam DELV-3LCD-3GHD features triple 5-inch LCD screens with individual monitor menu control. With a lightweight and sleek design, it's suitable for use in limited space areas in flypacks, TV broadcasting trucks, low-profile consoles, and mobile applications. The DELV-3GHD-17RM 17.3-inch monitor features a black powder-coated steel housing with grip handles and a convenient adjustable tilt function for changing viewing angles.

Designed for a wide range of broadcast applications, both monitors feature inputs with looping outputs and 3G-HD broadcast quality with VIDEO, AUDIO, HDMI, and 3G-SDI inputs with additional YPbPr inputs on the DELV-3GHD-17RM.

To learn more about Delvcam products visit www.delvcam.com.

About Delvcam

Delvcam is a US based design and engineering firm that specializes in LCD rack mount and camera-top monitors for broadcast, multimedia, video and film professionals worldwide. We offer feature rich, high resolution LCD’s at an affordable price.