South Africa's Popular e.tv Expands Volicon Observer System to Support Current and Future Growth

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- Feb. 24, 2016 -- Volicon today announced that e.tv, the first privately owned free-to-air television station in South Africa, has expanded its Observer(R) digital video monitoring and logging system to accommodate compliance recording for simulcast channels, as well as to support reconciliation of visual as-runs and in-house air-fault investigation.

"Upgrading our Observer system to address our continuing growth was the clear choice, given its proven reliability and the excellent backup and support provided by Volicon," said Aadil Jaffer, senior engineer at e.tv. "We knew that implementation of the system would be easy, and our staff members already were comfortable using the interface to browse and monitor any channel on the internal IT network and to create clips for mail distribution as needed."

e.tv undertook the upgrade of its Observer system in conjunction with its move to a new facility. The broadcaster now has two eight-channel Volicon systems that capture two SD channels and six HD channels, providing four spares and another four for further expansion.

The Observer system automatically records e.tv broadcasts, with every second captured, time-stamped, and securely maintained so that the station remains in compliance with government regulations for content archiving. Providing convenient access to content, straightforward search functionality, and simple clipping tools via an intuitive browser-based interface, the Volicon system also makes it easy for staff to respond to inquiries -- whether internal, from the public, or from advertisers -- with a visual record of performance. When investigating the quality of transmission on simulcast events, staff members use the flexible Observer interface to preview two or three channels simultaneously.

"e.tv's remarkable growth has made it a major force in the South African broadcasting industry," said Russell Wise, vice president of global sales at Volicon. "As this popular channel continues to grow, the Observer system will help ensure both the integrity of its on-air product and its responsiveness to viewers, clients, and regulators."

Information about Volicon and the company's complete product portfolio is available at www.volicon.com.

# # #

About Volicon

Volicon is the leading provider of enterprise media intelligence solutions serving the needs of broadcasters, networks, cable operators, and governments worldwide. The Observer Media Intelligence Platform(R) provides powerful tools for content creation and repurposing, compliance monitoring, ad verification, competitive analysis, and quality-of-service monitoring. Volicon solutions are used by all stakeholders in the media enterprise from engineering to the executive suite. Volicon systems are deployed by more than 1,000 customers in more than 65 countries worldwide. Volicon is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. More information is available at www.volicon.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Visit Volicon at 2016 NAB Show, Booth SU6521

Share it on Twitter: South Africa's Popular e.tv Expands Volicon Observer System to Support Current and Future Growth - http://goo.gl/Ji8yqE

Join the Volicon Community:

Follow Us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Volicon

Follow Us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/volicon

Follow Us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/companies/volicon

Follow Volicon's Blog: http://www.volicon.com/blog/